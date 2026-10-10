The No. 10 LSU Tigers will visit the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC showdown on Saturday. LSU has won consecutive games against then-No. 23 Texas A&M and McNeese State since its lone loss at then-No. 8 Ole Miss. Kentucky is hoping to crack the top 25 after winning three straight games against Texas A&M, South Alabama and South Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Kroger Field. Bet on LSU vs. Kentucky in Week 6 at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest LSU vs. Kentucky odds and Kentucky vs. LSU spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this SEC matchup. We'll also share our best bets using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a profitable 40-35 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites so far this season. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

LSU vs. Kentucky betting odds (via DraftKings)

LSU vs. Kentucky money line: LSU -345, Kentucky +275 LSU vs. Kentucky over/under: 51.5 (Over -115, Under -105) LSU vs. Kentucky spread: LSU -8.5

LSU vs. Kentucky betting preview

LSU dominated McNeese State in a 63-14 final last week, as quarterback Sam Leavitt did not leave the pocket and did not play in the second half. Leavitt is backed up by a defense that leads the SEC in yards allowed per game and is third in points allowed per game. The Tigers also lead the conference in total offense (547.8).

Kentucky ranks ninth in total offense and 13th in total defense heading into Week 6. Quarterback Kenny Minchey is sixth in passing yards, sitting one spot behind Leavitt. The Wildcats fell out of the AP Poll last week, despite beating South Carolina in overtime. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets after betting $5+ for five days on college football, including LSU vs. Kentucky:

LSU vs. Kentucky picks, prediction

Kentucky +8.5 vs. LSU

Kentucky rallied from a 17-0 deficit in its 35-34 win over South Carolina last week, giving the Wildcats a three-game winning streak. LSU linebacker Whit Weeks and tight end Trey-Dez Green are both sidelined indefinitely due to injuries, and the Tigers are going on the road for the first time since a 32-24 loss at then-No. 8 Ole Miss on Sept. 19. Kentucky has already knocked off Texas A&M this season, closing as a 17-point underdog in that game. The SportsLine Projection Model has LSU winning by four points as Kentucky covers in 62% of simulations on Saturday.