The eyes of the college football world are on Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19 -- and for good reason. Ole Miss plays host to LSU in a matchup of undefeated top-10 SEC teams in an annual rivalry clash, and if that wasn't enough to get the juices flowing, there's also the storyline of former Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin now leading the Tigers. LSU fired Brian Kelly midway through last season and soon after hired Kiffin, who left Ole Miss for Baton Rouge and skipped out on the Rebels' College Football Playoff run. Ole Miss fans did not take kindly to Kiffin's departure, and that emotion should be on full display on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and LSU is favored by three points in the latest LSU vs. Ole Miss odds. Bet on LSU vs. Ole Miss in Week 3 at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Ahead of what should be an incredible atmosphere in Oxford, Miss. this weekend, we'll look at the latest LSU vs. Ole Miss odds and Ole Miss vs. LSU spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this SEC matchup. We'll also share our best bets using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

LSU vs. Ole Miss betting odds (via DraftKings)

LSU vs. Ole Miss money line: LSU -155, Ole Miss +130 LSU vs. Ole Miss over/under: 58.5 (Over -108, Under -112) LSU vs. Ole Miss spread: LSU -3

LSU vs. Ole Miss betting preview

Kiffin has the Tigers off to a dominant 2-0 start that includes a blowout win over Clemson, while Ole Miss took down a ranked Louisville squad in Week 1 before defeating Charlotte in Week 2. There's a lot of familiarity in this matchup as Kiffin's former defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, is the new Ole Miss head coach, and fewer players left Ole Miss to follow Kiffin to LSU than expected. The returnees include star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who's a Heisman Trophy contender. Chambliss is off to a great start to the year and is +1300 to win the Heisman, per DraftKings futures betting odds.

Kiffin hit the portal hard this offseason, including adding quarterback Sam Leavitt from Arizona State. Leavitt helped guide the Sun Devils to the CFP in 2024 in a surprise Big 12 championship campaign. Leavitt has gotten off to a rocky start with two passing touchdowns to four interceptions through two games, though he's rushed for five scores. Leavitt notably popped up on LSU's injury report on Wednesday and was listed as doubtful on Wednesday before being upgraded to questionable on Thursday. He now carries no injury designation.

There's no love lost here, and based on how Ole Miss fans have reacted to Kiffin's departure since last November, we can expect a raucous and electric environment in Oxford on Saturday.

After LSU won five straight Magnolia Bowls from 2016-20, these teams have traded wins over the last five meetings, with Ole Miss winning three of five, including last year. The home team has won each of the last six matchups, and Ole Miss plays host once again this season. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets after betting $5+ for seven days on college football, including LSU vs. Ole Miss:

LSU vs. Ole Miss picks, prediction

Ole Miss money line vs. LSU

There's a ton of buzz with Kiffin joining a historic LSU program after his incredible run at Ole Miss, but he left a lot of talent in Oxford that was unwilling to jump ship to a rival. The Rebels have a clear edge at quarterback with Chambliss over the turnover-prone Leavitt, and with rivalry games, it often can come down to which quarterback makes the fewest mistakes. The Rebels get to host this year's Magnolia Bowl, and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is going to be absolutely buzzing on Saturday. We'll back the Rebels to get some revenge over Kiffin here, and the SportsLine Projection Model agrees as Ole Miss wins in 53% of simulations, and at plus money line betting odds to boot.