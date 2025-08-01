Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season will be here before we know it as the preseason officially kicked off this week with the Los Angeles Chargers beating the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game. Before the regular season begins, Mackenzie Brooks has her three top season rookie player props for the 2025 campaign.

Top 3 NFL season rookie player props from Mackenzie Brooks

Cam Ward Over 18.5 passing touchdowns (-132, FanDuel)

Cam Ward is well-positioned in his first year in the NFL, which should bode well in the passing touchdowns department. Ward is simply being asked to match the production of the team's quarterback room last season, which totaled just 22 passing touchdowns. This season, the Titans on average are facing a bottom-half pass defense, so really we just need Ward to be 90% of last year's QB room in order to hit this Over.

Tennessee also invested heavily into its offensive line, which should allow Ward to feel more comfortable in Year 1. Let's remember, this isn't a bet on TD:INT ratio -- just volume. Ward isn't a runner like Jayden Daniels or even Bo Nix, so he's more likely to rack up scores through the air, including in garbage time. And if Caleb Williams managed 20 passing TDs in what many called a "disappointing" rookie season, Ward surpassing 18.5 is well within reach. Our SportsLine Projection Model has Ward projected for 22 passing touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan Under 825.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

Tetairoa McMillan enters his rookie year as the Panthers' projected No. 1 receiver, but that doesn't mean he's going to burst onto the scene right away like many expect. While McMillan holds that top spot on Carolina's depth chart, the Panthers' receiving room around him is crowded with about six other players who are capable of demanding around 10% of the targets each. The problem is, none of them are strong enough to draw defensive attention away from McMillan, which could lead to tougher coverage and fewer clean opportunities for the big rookie. It's a situation similar to the Packers' receiving corps last season outside of Christian Watson; there were several equally talented options, making it hard for one player to dominate.

I'm not buying into the recent hype stemming from a single viral training camp clip with quarterback Bryce Young. The SportsLine Projection Model has him projected for 830 yards, but that also assumes McMillan plays every single snap of every game.

Ashton Jeanty Over 6.5 rushing touchdowns (-155, DraftKings), Over 7.5 (-115, Caesars)

Ashton Jeanty enters his NFL career in a great spot as the Raiders' projected lead back right from the start. That should help the Boise State product when it comes to rushing touchdowns, too. The Raiders tallied 10 rushing touchdowns last season with one of the worst running back rooms … ever. I anticipate Jeanty to be the clear lead back, so he should easily account for over 50% of the team's rushing touchdowns.

Even if the Raiders' running game is as bad as it was last year, that should still get us close to clearing this line. Geno Smith made several mistakes in the red zone last season, which could lead to more conservative play calling and increased goal-line carries for Jeanty. Even in a mediocre offense, Jeanty's projected volume and red-zone usage make 7+ rushing touchdowns a realistic goal in his rookie season.