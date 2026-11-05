Just two matchups make up Thursday's NBA schedule, with the first seeing the Orlando Magic visiting the Phoenix Suns. Orlando (2-5) has lost two in a row, last falling to Washington, 103-94, on Monday night. Phoenix (1-5) is on a four-game losing streak and on the second half of a back-to-back after coming up short to Portland, 132-119, on Wednesday. Orlando's won four of the last five matchups. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. The teams split their two-game season series last year, with the home team winning each. Phoenix is the 1.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Suns odds, while the over/under is 222.5. Phoenix has failed to cover in all six games this season, while Orlando is 2-5 ATS. Before making any Suns vs. Magic picks, check out the Suns vs. Magic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Magic vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Magic spread: Suns -1.5 Suns vs. Magic over/under: 222.5 points Suns vs. Magic money line: Suns -110, Magic -108 Suns vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Suns vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Magic vs. Suns predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Suns vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (222.5) on the best betting apps. The Over sports a combined 8-5 for the teams entering Thursday, and each of their last three meetings have exceeded 222.5 total points. Phoenix has seen each of its last five games eclipse the total, while the last two road contests for Orlando have gone over.

Dating back to last season, the Over has hit in 57% of Orlando's games versus the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker is projected to be the game's top scorer with 25 points, but Orlando is forecasted to have six players reach double figures, compared to four for Phoenix. The model foresees 228 total points as the Over hits in 55% of simulations. See the Magic vs. Suns spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Suns vs. Magic picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Suns, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Magic line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.