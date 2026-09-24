The New York Giants (1-1) will face the Tennessee Titans (0-2) on Sunday during the Week 3 NFL schedule, and they could be without two key starters. Quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) has already been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, while wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) has been limited in practice. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Dart injured his MCL, PCL and meniscus in his left knee during a 28-6 loss to the Rams on Monday, but his ACL is intact. He has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season, but a playoff return is still a possibility. Nabers suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of that game before returning later in the contest. He has been limited in practice ahead of Sunday's game, which will be started by Giants quarterback Jameis Winston.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and the NFL betting line has been impacted by these injuries. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Giants vs. Titans odds (via DraftKings)

Betting market New York Giants Tennessee Titans Spread -3 (+100) +3 (-120) Money line -142 +120 Total Over 38.5 (-112) Under 38.5 (-108)

The Giants opened as 6.5-point favorites prior to their Monday Night Football matchup against the Rams. They suffered a 28-6 loss on the road in that game and also lost Dart to a long-term knee injury. His injury, along with Nabers' limited availability at practice, caused this Week 3 line against Tennessee to drop the Giants to 3-point favorites.

The line briefly dipped as low as 2.5 before climbing back to three. Winston is 4-14-1 against the spread in his career as a home favorite, but this is his first game in that situation since 2021 when he played for the Saints against the Giants.

New York is 2-0 ATS in games started by Winston, and Tennessee is playing its 21st straight road game as an underdog. This is the first meeting between these teams since Week 1 of the 2022 season. Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here: