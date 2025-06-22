Manchester City will clash with Al Ain FC in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup action on Sunday. The Citizens rallied at the end of an otherwise disappointing Premier League season to finish third in the table and have won three straight across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory against Wydad AC to start off this tournament. They face an Al Ain side that was crushed by Juventus on the first matchday, 5-0.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 9 p.m. ET. Man City are -1200 favorites (risk $1200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Man City vs. Al Ain odds, while Al Ain are +3000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +1150, and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Al Ain vs. Man City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. You can also watch on DAZN (for free).

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for Man City vs. Al Ain (odds subject to change):

Man City -2.5 at (-130)

Over 1.5 goals in the first half (-110)

Man City -2.5 at (-130)

The expert admits Man City could have won by a wider margin against Wydad had they not taken their foot off of the gas in the second half. He is expecting big things from them on Sunday, however, as Pep Guardiola has fresh legs to plug into the starting XI. That includes superstar Erling Haaland, who has scored three goals in his last four matches.



"Haaland will be desperate to start this game after watching Al Ain concede five goals against Juventus on Wednesday," Green said. "He was limited to a brief cameo in the second half against Wydad, but he could run riot against Al Ain's defense if he plays the full 90 minutes in this match."

This bet is listed at -130 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets on a winning $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Over 1.5 goals in the first half (-110)

Juventus scored four of five goals against Al Ain in the first half on Wednesday, and Green expects Man City's star-studded lineup will take advantage early in Sunday's match. The EPL side has also scored multiple first-half goals in three straight games across all competitions. Over 1.5 goals to be scored in the first half is listed at -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Want more soccer picks for Sunday?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Man City vs. Al Ain in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage. Now, get the picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.