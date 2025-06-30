Manchester City will take on Al Hilal in the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Monday night. Man City were the only team to win all three of their matches in the group stage. The Citizens are coming off a dominant 5-2 victory over Juventus in their last outing. Al Hilal, meanwhile, went unbeaten in Group H, finishing second behind Real Madrid with one win and two draws.

Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando is set for 9 p.m. ET. Man City are -380 favorites (risk $380 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Man City vs. Al Hilal odds, while Al Hilal are +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Manchester City vs. Al Hilal on Monday:

Manchester City 1st half money line (-140)

Manchester City over 2.5 team total goals (-105)

Man City cruised to three straight wins in the group stage behind a strong offensive showing. Pep Guardiola's side has gotten off to extremely fast starts in this competition, scoring seven of their 13 goals in the first half. The Citizens have also given up two or fewer shots on target in all three of their matches during this competition.

Man City over 2.5 total team goals (-105)

Man City are loaded with offensive weapons who can score in the attacking third. Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden have all scored twice in this competition, and now they'll go against an Al Hilal side that has given up 15 shots on target across three games.

"Manchester City are one of the clubs from Europe that, from the very start of this competition, made it very clear that they were taking the cup seriously," Eimer told SportsLine. "Manager Pep Guardiola has said in countless interviews that this is a competition that his team could and should be fully capable of winning. This is a team that is on a warpath right now, and frankly, to me, it doesn't matter who their Round of 16 opponent is; they'll be looking to run over them."

