Manchester United will try to punch their ticket to the 2025 UEFA Europa League final, but must first defeat Athletic Club in the second leg of their semifinals battle on Thursday on Paramount+. Athletic were heavy favorites to win the first leg of the competition in Bilbao last week, but the Red Devils came out on top with a 3-0 road victory. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Man United vs. Athletic Club odds, with Athletic as the +290 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Before locking in any Man United vs. Athletic Club picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. He is a high-volume bettor who has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more.

Here are Eimer's Europa League picks and predictions for Athletic Club vs. Man United on Thursday:

Both Teams to Score (-135)

BTTS has hit in 10 of Man United's 13 UEL matches this season and all but one of their UEL matches at Old Trafford. United have only kept one clean sheet in the calendar year across all competitions, which was a scoreless draw against Man City in Premier League play on April 6. FanDuel Sportsbook lists BTTS to hit at -136 odds.

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist (+110)

Fernandes has seven goals and three assists in 12 Europa League matches. The Portuguese midfield has scored three goals in his last two UEL appearances, including a brace in the first leg of this matchup.

Over 2.5 goals (-120)

Although Athletic have played to some low-scoring games in this competition, the expert is leaning on the Over to hit. Both teams have offensive star power, and the visitors will have to grind out goals if they want to reverse their 3-0 deficit on aggregate. Over 2.5 goals to be scored is listed at -130 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Maroan Sannadi to score or assist (+170)

The expert knows there will be a lot of pressure on Athletic to rally after being clean-sheeted at home in the first league of the semifinals. The UEL final will be played at their home field, so there is extra motivation to rally past Man United. Sannadi is listed at FanDuel Sportsbook to tally a goal or an assist at +190 odds.