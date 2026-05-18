As Manchester City try to hunt down Arsenal at the end of the 2025-26 season in the English Premier League, they'll also be preparing for life without one of the most successful managers in the game. Pep Guardiola, who has won six EPL titles with the club since his arrival in 2016-17, has reportedly decided to step away after the team's final game of the season on Sunday.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code to predict Man City's next manager.

It'll be impossible for Manchester City to find a replacement with Guardiola's credentials. We'll look at the latest prediction market prices on Kalshi's market for Manchester City's next manager in the wake of Guardiola's announcement.

Manchester City next manager trades via Kalshi

Enzo Maresca: 80 cents per share

Vincent Kompany: 9 cents per share

Oliver Glasner: 5 cents per share

Antonio Conte: 3 cents per share

Andoni Iraola: 3 cents per share

Diego Simeone: 3 cents per share

Luis Enrique: 3 cents per share

Mikel Arteta: 3 cents per share

Enzo Maresca

The former Chelsea manager, who was removed from his post when the calendar turned to 2026, had a stellar record with the Blues. He was 55-16-21 and while his tactics did not necessarily mesh with Chelsea's personnel, his experience overseeing a big club will give him some cache at Manchester City. He's got plenty of EPL games under his belt with Chelsea and Leicester City, and he'll have one of the biggest cash machines at his disposal to continue Man City's glory. There are reports he has already agreed to a deal with Man City, though that hasn't been confirmed by the club.

Vincent Kompany

Kompany does have some experience managing in England with Burnley, and Man City did pluck Guardiola from the same club Kompany is currently managing in Bayern Munich. He played 11 seasons with Man City and was part of four title campaigns, so there's some nostalgia there. Kompany does enjoy quite a level of comofrt at Bayern Munich though, as club has little competition in its domestic league. Would he be willing to sacrifice that for the cutthroat Premier League?

Oliver Glasner

Glasner did not have stellar results in his stints in Germany managing Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt but he's been excellent with Crystal Palace tactically and could do better with more financial backing at his disposal. He led Crystal Palace to an FA Cup title a season ago and was the EPL Manager of the Month in Sept. 2025. He might not be proven enough to take over a job like Manchester City, but he's an up-and-coming name to look out for -- if the City board can tolerate his occasional public clashes with upper management.