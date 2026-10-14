The league phase of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday, with Matchday 2 featuring Manchester City versus PSG on Paramount+. Man City sit atop the English Premier League, have won eight straight matches overall and defeated Porto, 2-0, on Matchday 1 of the 2026 Champions League. PSG are sixth in Ligue 1, have won four consecutive matches and routed Slovan Bratislava, 6-1, in their first UCL contest. These clubs have won three of the last four UEFA Champions League titles. Stream the match live on Paramount+. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. PSG prevailed 4-2 when these squads last met in January 2025. The latest Manchester City vs. PSG odds list Man City as the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with PSG as the +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before making any Manchester City vs. PSG picks or UEFA Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League can be streamed on Paramount+.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks on betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47) and FA Cup (+3.07). He also went 21-9 (+1034) over his last 30 World Cup predictions on soccer betting sites and is on an 18-8 roll (+956) over his last 26 Champions League picks. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Now, Green has broken down PSG vs. Manchester City from every angle and has locked in his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. PSG:

PSG vs. Manchester City 90-minute money line Man City +155, PSG +200, Draw +300 PSG vs. Manchester City over/under 3.5 goals PSG vs. Manchester City spread Manchester City -0.5 (+105) PSG vs. Manchester City picks See picks at SportsLine PSG vs. Manchester City streaming Paramount+

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Top Manchester City vs. PSG predictions

After analyzing PSG vs. Man City, Green is leaning Over 3.5 goals (+110) on the best betting apps. Both squads are overflowing with offensive talent including Erling Haaland of Man City and Ousmane Dembele of PSG. They were two of the top six scorers in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for their respective nations. Each striker found the back of the net when these clubs last met in 2025, which saw six total goals scored.

Manchester City have scored five goals in back-to-back home matches, but their defensive third isn't quite up to par with the attacking third. The English club allowed three goals in its penultimate EPL match to a Sunderland squad that's 14th in the table. Meanwhile, PSG are also stronger in attack than in defense as Green notes in his reasoning for expecting lots of goals in Wednesday's match. "PSG have enough firepower to get on the score sheet in this game, but they've only kept one clean sheet in 10 matches this season, so they're also liable to concede," Green told SportsLine. See which team to pick here.

How to make PSG vs. Manchester City picks

Green has broken down Man City vs. PSG in the UEFA Champions League from every possible angle and has locked in a trio of confident best bets, including an Erling Haaland prop. He's sharing his UCL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins PSG vs. Man City in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in PSG vs. Manchester City have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who is tuned into multiple leagues around the world, and find out, and stream the match on Paramount+.