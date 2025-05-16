Silverware is on the line when Manchester City and Crystal Palace meet at Wembley Stadium for Saturday's FA Cup final. City has been one of the best sides in the world under Pep Guardiola and have routinely won trophies, but have appeared startlingly vulnerable this season. The team entered the second-to-last matchweek fourth in the Premier League table with 65 points, a far cry off the standard set by winning the league in each of the prior four seasons. Man City have won the FA Cup twice in Guardiola's tenure, and a third victory would certainly take some of the sting out of the club's drop in form.

Palace, meanwhile, has put together an impressive run to reach the final. Despite entering the matchweek 12th in the league table, the Eagles have proven to be capable in big games. They beat Champions League contenders Aston Villa in the semifinal with a dominant 3-0 effort that was even more lopsided than the score indicated, and recently played to draws with two other UCL candidates in Arsenal and Newcastle. Palace has lost just twice in their last 15 matches across all competitions. Oliver Glasner's team plays fast and hard and demands a sturdy defensive showing from the opposition. However, Palace did suffer a bad 5-2 defeat to City on April 12. The Eagles have never won an FA Cup, and a victory here would earn them a big in next year's Europa League -- a big achievement for the routinely mid-table side.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Manchester City are officially the road team for this match. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Citizens are -135 favorites (wager $135 to win $100) on the money line in regular time. Crystal Palace are +340 (wager $100 to win $340) underdogs. A regulation draw is +270.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Check out Brandt Sutton's analysis prop picks at FanDuel for Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace:

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace best bets (posted Friday, May 16):

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer (+110)

"Haaland scored in the first meeting against Crystal Palace this season, a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park. Haaland has scored 21 goals in 29 matches in the Premier League this season, and while he's dealt with several nagging injuries, I expect he'll find the back of the net against a Palace backline that gave up seven goals in two meetings against the Citizens this campaign."

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals (-110)

"These two sides often play entertaining affairs when they square off. Man City recorded a 5-2 win in the last meeting on April 12, and the two sides settled for a 2-2 draw in the first league meeting this season. Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals has hit in five of the past six meetings between Man City and Crystal Palace, a trend I'm willing to back with a trophy on the line on Saturday."

Man City to be Winning at Half Time or Full Time (-165)

"Pep Guardiola knows what it takes to win a trophy, and with this serving as Man City's only hope at silverware this season, I expect he'll have his side ready on Saturday. Guardiola has failed to win a trophy just once in his managerial career, which came in his first season at Manchester City (2016-17). The Citizens secured a 5-2 win in their last meeting with Palace, and a victory in this match could give them the confidence needed to secure a top-four finish in the EPL with two games remaining."