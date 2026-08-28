Manchester City will look to make it two wins in a row to start the season when they take on Crystal Palace in English Premier League action on Friday. The Citizens opened league play with a 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth on Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, dropped a 2-0 decision to Everton on Saturday. Manchester City won both meetings last season, including a 2-0 triumph on May 13. Bet EPL games at DraftKings. Claim their new user offer here:

The match is at 3 p.m. ET at Selhurst Park in London, England. The latest Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Manchester City as -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Crystal Palace at +400 and a draw at +300. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Man City vs. Crystal Palace picks, check out the Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He also ended the World Cup on an 11-5-1 run and nailed seven of his past eight EPL spread picks. Anyone wanting to follow his advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace and just revealed his 2026 EPL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several EPL odds and soccer betting lines for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City:

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City 90-minute money line Manchester City -150, Crystal Palace +400, Draw +300 Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City over/under: 2.5 goals (Over -154, Under +126) Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City picks: See picks at SportsLine Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City predictions

After examining Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-154). Although Manchester City has been dominant with six EPL titles over the past nine seasons, the Citizens entered the season with a new manager in Enzo Maresca. They also have several new players and Manchester City are still looking to gel as a unit.

"There's a lot of uncertainty hovering around Manchester City right now which is something we are not used to seeing," Eimer said. "This is a club that for the better part of the last decade has dominated through and through, but we even saw it in their opening match against Bournemouth, they have a lot to figure out. City scraped by Bournemouth with a 90+2 minute goal from defender Josko Gvardiol, and Haaland, Lewis, Foden and Semenyo looked to be lacking some synergy. To be fair it's the first match of the season, but people are already noticing that Pep energy is missing from the club." See Eimer's best bets for Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace at SportsLine.

How to make Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace picks

After studying the Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace, all from expert on a 7-1 roll on EPL spread picks, and find out.