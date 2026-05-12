Manchester City's time is running out as they prepare for a Wednesday English Premier League matchup with Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium. The Citizens are five points behind Arsenal at the top of the table but could pull within two points with a victory, with two games remaining for both sides after this match. Palace are 14th in the Premier League table, 30 points behind City, and have one victory in their past six league matches (1-3-2). Man City won the first meeting between the teams this season 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Dec. 14.

Wednesday's kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Manchester, England. The hosts are huge -475 favorites on the 90-minute money line (wager $475 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Palace are +1100 underdogs (wager $100 to win $1,100), a draw is priced at +650 and the Over/Under for total match goals is set at 3.5 (Over +105, Under -135). Before you lock in your Man City vs. Palace picks, you have to see the latest projections from the SportsLine Projection Model and what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is wagering for the contest.

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Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Man City vs. Palace on Wednesday, May 13.

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace best bets

Man City over 2.5 team total (-120, 1 unit)

Man City over 3.5 team total (+200, 0.5 units)

Man City to score in both halves (-145, 0.5 units)

Manchester City will not slow down

I'm going to do the same thing I've done the past few weeks when betting on matches with Manchester City. I'm going to bet on them to win, and I'm going to bet on goals. City are down five points to Arsenal but have a game in hand. They also are down two to Arsenal in goal differential. This means Manchester City have to not only win but need to catch up on goals, and they also need Arsenal to drop points.

City can only control their own matches and need to keep their heads down, grind out their last few games and win by as many goals as possible. They put up three goals against Brentford and three against Everton in their past two matches, and I see no reason they would slow down, needing points and goals. And, frankly, not being afraid of Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final will help them keep that distraction at bay.

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Crystal Palace care more about Europa than EPL play

I know people don't like hearing this, but it's important to say. Crystal Palace don't care about this match at all. Palace are mathematically safe from relegation and won't finish in the top seven. The only thing that matters for Palace is the Europa Conference Final they have against Rayo Vallecano at the end of the month.

Palace are going to rest players in this matchup, knowing they have a chance to bring home some silverware on May 27. While this doesn't mean Palace is just going to roll over against City, it does mean we should expect to see a rotated squad while City are looking to run up the score.