Two European superpowers will square off in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. Italian side Juventus and English club Manchester City have already advanced to the knockout stage and are tied atop Group G, but Tuesday's result will determine who wins the group. With the total goals scored tiebreaker in their favor, Juventus could win the group with a draw, while Man City must get a victory. These squads met six months ago in the Champions League, and Man City prevailed 2-0 on the road. Juventus are making their first FIFA Club World Cup appearance, while Manchester City are the defending champions.

Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Man City are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Juventus vs. Manchester City odds on the 90-minute money line, while Juventus are +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Man City vs. Juventus picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say. You can also watch on DAZN (for free).

Here are Eimer's best bets for Man City vs. Juventus on Thursday:

These are the two highest-scoring teams in the Club World Cup, with Juventus averaging 4.5 goals per match, and Manchester City averaging four goals. They each have multiple players who can find the back of the net as the English side has seen seven different players score, while Juventus has three players with multiple tallies thus far.

"I believe that both teams will come into this matchup with the full intention of finishing top of the table, and we'll see the goals from both ends to reflect that," Eimer told SportsLine. New users can get $150 in bonus bets after a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code by betting both teams to score.

Given the offensive firepower on both sides, and each coming off matches in which five-plus total goals were scored, Eimer likes Over 2.5 goals to hit. Juventus has seen at least three goals scored -- in the first halves alone -- in each of their first two Club World Cup matchups. Meanwhile, Man City saw Over 2.5 goals hit in each half of their last game, with three goals in both the first and second halves.

"Expect these two teams, who have been taking this competition extremely seriously, to come out swinging once again," Eimer said. Over 2.5 goals is at -125 at BetMGM, and new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses with a BetMGM bonus code.

Kenan Yildiz to score or assist +270

No player in the FIFA Club World Cup has scored more goals than Yildiz' three as he scored in the opening match versus Al Ain before notching a pair of goals against Wydad AC. He's done so efficiently, needing just five shots to get three goals, and the 20-year-old Turkish forward is coming off a breakout season in Italy. He was named to the Serie A Team of the Season with seven goals and four assists, as his 11 combined goals and assists ranked second on the squad. He's notched either a goal or assist in each of his last four competitive matches, with four total goals and a pair of assists over that stretch.

Randal Kolo Muani to score or assist +195

Kolo Muani picked up a brace in Juventus' first match before then adding an assist on a Yildiz goal in the second. That gives him either a goal or assist in four of his last five games with Juventus, despite not playing more than 75 minutes in any of them. Kolo Muani makes the most of his opportunities, and that was evident in his recent play with the France National Team in the UEFA Nations League as he scored in his 15 minutes on the pitch in a semifinals match. Kolo Muani to score or assist is listed at +195 at FanDuel, and new users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins with this FanDuel promo code.

Ilkay Gundogan to score or assist +220

After playing just 22 minutes off the bench in Man City's FIFA Club World Cup opener over Wydad AC, Gundogan got the start versus Al Ain. He also got the start in scoring in Manchester's 6-0 drubbing of the Emirati club as he found the back of the net in the eighth minute before then scoring a second goal in the 73rd minute. With that production, look for Gundogan to remain in the starting lineup on Thursday, which greatly increases his chances of either scoring or assisting. The midfielder has either a goal or assist in three straight starts with Man City, with two goals and two assists over that stretch.

