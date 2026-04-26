Manchester United can take a big step towards qualifying for Champions League play on Monday, April 27, when they take on Brentford in an English Premier League tilt. Manchester United enter Monday third in the EPL table at 16-10-7, and they host a Brentford side that's ninth at 13-9-11. Manchester is coming off a 1-0 win over Chelsea in its most recent match, while Brentford has picked up a draw in each of their last six matches.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Manchester United are -115 favorites at home (wager $115 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Brentford odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Brentford are +295 underdogs (wager $100 to win $295) and a draw is priced at +290 (wager $100 to win $290). The total for goals scored is 2.5 (Over -175, Under +140). Check out the SportsLine Projection Model picks for more on this match and other EPL matchups. Additionally, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is betting for the match.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets, prop bets, and analysis for Manchester United vs. Brentford on Monday, April 27.

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Manchester United vs. Brentford best bets

Manchester United to Win -115 (1 unit)

Bruno Fernandes Over 0.5 assists +220 (0.25 units)

Man United could take a giant stride towards securing Champions League qualification by beating Brentford on Monday. The Red Devils remain third in the Premier League table after battling to a 1-0 away win against Chelsea last weekend. They will qualify for next season's Champions League if they finish in the top five, which would give the club a major financial boost.

United are now eight points clear of sixth-placed Brighton with just five games left to play this season. Victory over Brentford would all but guarantee a top-five finish, so the players should be highly motivated for this match.

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Can United beat the Premier League's draw kings?

Brentford have drawn their last six games. They held Bournemouth to a 0-0 stalemate on March 3 before drawing 2-2 with West Ham in the FA Cup. Since then, they've drawn 2-2 with Wolves, 0-0 with Leeds, 2-2 with Everton and 0-0 with Fulham. Their games oscillate from opening, entertaining affairs to drab, goalless bore fests, so the Bees are an unpredictable team right now.

This run of draws has seen them slip down to ninth in the Premier League table as they've been overtaken by Brighton and Bournemouth. However, they still have a strong chance of qualifying for a European competition next season, as they're just 2 points behind Brighton in sixth.

Either way, it has been an impressive debut season for Brentford manager Keith Andrews. It's his first job as a head coach after he replaced long-serving manager Thomas Frank last summer, and he has excelled.

Many pundits tipped the Bees to be relegated this season after they lost Frank, plus their two top scorers from last season. Bryan Mbuemo went to Man United, while Yoan Wissa moved to Newcastle, which could have left Brentford toothless in attack.

Brentford didn't rush into the transfer market, as Andrews placed his faith in Igor Thiago, who was returning from a long-term injury. The Brazilian striker has repaid that faith in spectacular style, with 21 goals in 33 games this season.

He's the second-highest scoring player in the Premier League, behind only Man City's Erling Haaland, and he could now make Brazil's World Cup squad. The supporting cast is strong, as the likes of Kevin Schade, Dango Outtara and Mikkel Damsgaard are all dangerous.

They could cause problems for United's defense in this game, but it's hard to see Brentford keeping Man United's in-form attackers at bay.

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Fernandes is in sparkling form

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes is on course to break the record for the most assists in a Premier League campaign. The record stands at 20 assists, shared by Arsenal's Thierry Henry and Man City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Fernandes is now on 18 for the season after he set up Matheus Cunha for the winning goal against Chelsea last weekend. United still have five games left to play, giving him a great chance of breaking the record.

He didn't really fit into former manager Ruben Amorim's system, but caretaker manager Michael Carrick has unleashed Fernandes since he landed the job in January. The Portuguese playmaker is now in his favored No. 10 role, and he's been on a tear in recent weeks.

Since returning from a hamstring injury in early January, he's recorded three goals and 11 assists in 13 games. During that time, the Red Devils have picked up eight wins and three draws and suffered just two defeats.

They'll carry momentum into this game after beating Chelsea last weekend, and the home fans will roar them on. Brentford's a tough nut to crack, but Fernandes is the league's best nutcracker right now, and he could lead his team to a crucial victory on Monday.