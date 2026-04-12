Manchester United looked lost at the beginning of the 2025-26 EPL season but a managerial change has led to a surge up the table for the Red Devils. They're in third place and while they aren't in title contention, they'll continue to march towards a Champions League spot for next season when they play Leeds United on Monday, April 13. Leeds are only three points outside of the relegation zone, so every point is crucial to avoid going down to the Championship next season.

Kickoff from Old Trafford from Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET. Manchester United are -175 home favorites (wager $175 to win $100) in the latest Man United vs. Leeds odds on DraftKings Sportsbook while Leeds are +450 underdogs (wager $100 to win $450). A draw is +340 and the total is set at 2.5 (Over -145, Under +115). Before placing your bets on Man United vs. Leeds, you should check out the latest projections from the SportsLine Projection Model and what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is wagering for the contest.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Man United vs. Leeds on Monday, April 13.

Manchester United vs. Leeds United best bets

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist (-120): 1u

Manchester United to score in both halves (+135): 1u

Turning things around and Bruno Fernandes

I know that a lot of people, myself included, are shocked by the season Manchester United are currently experiencing. The team finished 15th on the table last season and looked to be in horrendous form to start this season off as well. However, the team has really turned things around and is currently sitting third on the Premier League table, fighting to maintain a Champions League spot for the upcoming season. A big reason for their success this season has been due to captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder is having himself a time this year as he's already picked up eight goals and much more importantly, 16 massive assists for the club. Fernandes is chasing records but more importantly than that, he's helping Manchester United return to form.

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Great home form versus poor away form

Manchester United have returned to their successful ways when playing at Old Trafford this season. They've played 15 home matches in Premier League play and have only lost twice, picking up 10 wins and three draws along the way. While this team has struggled on the road, we can always back them with a bit more confidence in front of their home fans. While Manchester United have been dominant at home, Leeds have been the complete opposite in their road fixtures. Leeds have picked up only a single win over their 15 away matches but have managed to draw seven times. A combination of United's success at Old Trafford and Leeds' struggles playing anywhere other than Elland Road has me thinking United will pick up three big points.

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