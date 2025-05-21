An all-Premier League Europa League final is set to take place on Wednesday when Manchester United battles Tottenham Hotspur at San Mamés Stadium in Spain. Both teams have struggled mightily in the Premier League, but the winner of this matchup will clinch a berth in the Champions League next season. Man United cruised to the 2025 Europa League final by beating Athletic Club 7-1 on aggregate, while Spurs won 5-1 on aggregate against FK Bodø/Glimt in the semifinals.

The latest Manchester United vs. Tottenham odds list the Red Devils as +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120). Tottenham is the +220 underdog, a draw is priced at +220, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. The latest Tottenham vs. Man United player props list Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes at +245 to score and +1700 to score two or more goals.

With so many Europa League props available at betting sites, SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton can help you find value to add to your Man United vs. Tottenham player props picks.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. In 2023, he was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's top player prop picks and predictions for Manchester United vs. Tottenham:

Bruno Fernandes anytime goalscorer (+245)

Dominic Solanke to score or assist (+180)

Both teams to score: Yes (-134)

Manchester United's captain has scored seven goals in 13 Europa League fixtures this season. Fernandes serves as the Red Devils' designated penalty taker, which gives him another avenue of scoring in addition to finding the back of the net in open play. That bodes well against an aggressive Tottenham side that is prone to fouling. Since Ange Postecoglou was appointed manager, no team in the Premier League has committed more fouls in their matches than Tottenham (24.5 fouls per 90 minutes).

Solanke has registered five goals and four assists in the Europa League this season. He has produced on the biggest stage during this competition for Spurs, scoring a goal or providing an assist in four of his six appearances in the knockout phase. He scored a goal in both legs of the semifinal tie against FK Bodø/Glimt and also found the back of the net in Tottenham's 3-0 win against Man United at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Both teams to score: Yes (-134)

These two teams have been scoring in bunches in the knockout phase. The Red Devils scored seven goals in both the semifinal and quarterfinal ties, while Spurs have scored two or more goals in three of their last five fixtures in this competition. Both backlines have also been leaky leading up to Wednesday's clash. Tottenham has given up 61 goals in the Premier League this season, while Man United has conceded 45 times.

