Mariners vs. Rangers prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, July 27 by proven model

A pair of AL West rivals wrap up a four-game series on Monday's MLB schedule when the Seattle Mariners visit the Texas Rangers. Seattle (52-54) took Sunday's contest, rallying for a 6-4 victory, after Texas (53-52) won the first two of the set. The Rangers lead the division, with Seattle 1.5 games back. George Kirby (8-8, 3.57) will take the mound for the Mariners, while Kumar Rocker (3-8, 4.13 ERA) takes the ball for the Rangers.

First pitch is at 2:35 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The latest Rangers vs. Mariners odds list Seattle as the -131 favorite (risk $131 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Mariners vs. Rangers picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Rangers vs. Mariners predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Mariners and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mariners vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Mariners money line Mariners -131, Rangers +110 Rangers vs. Mariners over/under 8 runs Rangers vs. Mariners run line Mariners -1.5 (+135) Rangers vs. Mariners picks See picks at SportsLine Rangers vs. Mariners streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Mariners vs. Rangers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rangers vs. Mariners, the model is going Under 8 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Under has a slight edge in head-to-head matchups between the two this year, hitting in 56% of their nine meetings. The same also goes for Seattle when the total is 8 or 8.5, as the Under has connected in 57% of those contests. Additionally, both starting pitchers are coming off dominant outings.

Kirby went six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits in his last start last Monday. Rocker managed to top his counterpart as he also went six scoreless innings but allowed just one hit last Tuesday. The latter hasn't faced Seattle yet this season, but Kirby has had the upper hand over Texas batters in 2026, posting a 2.63 ERA over 13.2 IP. With two streaking pitchers on the mound, the model projects 7.8 combined runs, giving value to the Under. Get the Mariners vs. Rangers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rangers vs. Mariners picks

After simulating every pitch of Mariners vs. Rangers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rangers vs. Mariners, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.