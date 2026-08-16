Mariners vs. Astros same-game parlay: Expert backing a close game in his best bets for Sunday Night Baseball

The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball, and it's a chance for starter Bryan Woo to prove that his last start was no fluke. Woo has been famously poor on the road, but he went into Yankee Stadium on Tuesday and allowed three hits and no runs in a 4-1 victory. Hunter Brown is expected to start for the Astros, and he has just three quality starts in seven outings since the start of July. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet on Astros vs. Padres and get $150 in bonus bets:

First pitch for Sunday Night Baseball at Houston's Daikin Park is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list Houston as a -118 favorite, with the Mariners +110 underdogs and the Over/Under for total runs scored set at 8. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't have any highly-rated plays, though the Mariners are covering the 1.5-run spread in 67% of its simulations and the Astros are winning in 57% of the time.

Fans who are interested in MLB betting and are looking to make parlay bets on the top sports betting apps can check out our model and expert picks. And before you make any wagers on the Sunday Night Baseball Mariners vs. Astros matchup, you have to see which plays SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has in his same-game parlay.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's Magliocca's picks for Mariners vs. Astros on Sunday Night Baseball.

Mariners vs. Astros same-game parlay

Astros +1 spread

Under 10



SGP price: -110, DraftKings

Bryan Woo allowed 15 runs through 21 innings in four July starts, and it looked like he was trending badly until August hit. Now he's strung together 12 shutout innings in two starts, one coming in Yankee Stadium earlier this week. It will be interesting to see how he fares today after dispelling some of the thoughts that he can't pitch well outside of Seattle with his last start.

The Yankees offense has been terrible in its own right, so maybe Woo's strong five innings was more a byproduct of facing a struggling opponent, but he still did it on the road in a tough ballpark so you have to give him credit. Now the Seattle righty will face off with a division rival in Houston after the teams split the first two games, with the winning team scoring 10 runs in both.

Hunter Brown has just two starts since the beginning of July where he's allowed two or less runs, with just three quality starts from seven attempts. This Mariners lineup hasn't done much with the bats for quite a while, but they broke out Saturday night, so Brown will need to be in good form to produce a quality outing.

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The Astros need a win here for the division race, and they should be well equipped with a rested bullpen. With both teams having solid bullpens and the way the Mariners offense has sputtered of late (regardless of Saturday), I'm going to back the Astros to win this one in close fashion.

This is a division rival that has seen Woo a good bit over the years, and I think his issues when pitching on the road creep up here, as opposed to last time when he faced a rather unfamiliar lineup.

We'll need 11 runs to beat us here on the total and get this one at -110 on DK, where you can also parlay either of the pitchers at a lower strikeout total to get this into plus odds.

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