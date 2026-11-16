Teams in need of a win clash when the Alcorn State Braves battle the Maryland Terrapins in non-conference action on Monday night. Alcorn State is coming off a 73-69 loss at Tarleton State on Friday, while Maryland dropped an 87-83 decision to Virginia that same night. The Braves (0-4), who placed tied for ninth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference at 7-11 and were 9-23 overall last year, are 0-3 on the road this year. The Terrapins (1-2), who finished 17th in the Big Ten at 4-16 and 12-21 overall in 2025-26, are 1-1 at home this season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., is at 6 p.m. ET. Maryland is a 35.5-point favorite in the latest Alcorn State vs. Maryland odds, while the over/under is 154.5. The Braves are 1-3 ATS, while the Terrapins are 1-2. Before making any Alcorn State vs. Maryland picks, check out the Alcorn State vs. Maryland predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alcorn State vs. Maryland and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Maryland vs. Alcorn State:

Alcorn State vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -35.5 Alcorn State vs. Maryland over/under: 154.5 points Alcorn State vs. Maryland money line: N/A Alcorn State vs. Maryland picks: See picks at SportsLine Alcorn State vs. Maryland streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Alcorn State vs. Maryland predictions

After evaluating Alcorn State vs. Maryland from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (154.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in six of the last 10 Alcorn State games. It has also hit in last year's meeting, an 84-64 Maryland win. Alcorn State is averaging 66.8 points per game this season, while Maryland averages 84.3.

The model projects one Alcorn State player to score in double figures, with Trey Thomas projected to score 14.7 points on average. It says four Maryland players will score at least 10 points, led by Pharrel Payne, who will score nearly 19.

The model has the Under hitting 71% of the time. See the Alcorn State vs. Maryland spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Alcorn State vs. Maryland picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Alcorn State vs. Maryland, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alcorn State vs. Maryland spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



