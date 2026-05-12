April was a good month for Maryland's online sportsbooks. The top sports betting apps won $62.1 million on a $566.1 million handle in April, a year-over-year increase of 5.6% in revenue and a 12.9% increase in wagering volume. Sportsbooks held at 11% on average for the month, as well. These April numbers follow a strong month of March. Operators posted a 30.5% revenue surge off a 10.4% hold.

FanDuel was the biggest winner in the Old Line State, as it led the market in every notable category. FanDuel recorded $224.2 million in handle, $29 million in revenue and also had the highest hold rate at 12.9%. DraftKings was second behind FanDuel at $171.6 million in handle, $16.9 million in revenue and had a hold rate of 9.9%.

Fanatics Sportsbook ranked third in the state, edging out BetMGM in revenue at $4.5 million to MGM's $4.2 million. Caesars Sportsbook had a 9% hold rate and generated $1.9 million from $21.3 million in handle.

Maryland officially launched sports betting in December 2021, with online sportsbooks launching in November 2022. There are currently 11 online sportsbooks operating in Maryland.

As is the case with many states across the country, Maryland's state legislators are looking closely at sports betting this session. Among the many topics at hand is credit cards, which legislators are considering banning as a deposit method, though many sportsbooks have already banned credit cards for online betting over the last year.

Additionally, Gov. Wes Moore has proposed doubling Maryland's online sports betting tax rate to 30%. Lawmakers can point to sportsbooks achieving great results in March and April as a key data point to show that books can still widen their margins even with a maturing customer base as we're nearly five years into sports betting having launched in Maryland.