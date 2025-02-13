Big Ten action continues on Thursday when Nebraska hosts No. 25 Maryland at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Maryland defeated Nebraska earlier this season in College Park 69-66 after star guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie's go-ahead bucket with less than 40 seconds remaining.

Maryland has won five of its last six games in Big Ten play, including a 90-81 win over Rutgers last week. Maryland star big man Derik Queen finished with 29 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to help his team improve to 8-5 in Big Ten play ahead of its showdown on the road against Nebraska.

Nebraska has also been on a hot streak and has won its last four games. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 79-71 win over Ohio State at home and have victories over Illinois, Oregon and Washington during their winning streak. Nebraska has lost seven of its last eight games against Maryland.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Maryland's showdown against Nebraska.

How to watch Maryland vs. Nebraska live

Date: Thursday, Feb. 13 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Maryland vs. Nebraska prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

Maryland has been flying under the radar among the best teams in the Big Ten. The Terrapins sit at 8-5 in the Big Ten and are just 0.5 games back of UCLA for fifth place in the conference. The key to victory for Maryland will be getting Queen going. In the first matchup against Nebraska, Queen scored only three points in 27 minutes. Look for him to have a bounceback performance on the road, which should help his team cover the spread and win outright. Pick: Maryland +1.5

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.