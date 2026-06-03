Massachusetts becomes first state to require sportsbooks to explain why they limit winning bettors

Massachusetts has implemented a sports betting law that's the first of its kind in the United States. Now, Massachusetts sports betting operators must notify its user within 48 hours if their account is limited, and if so, the sportsbook must also give that bettor a specific and personalized explanation as to why that's the case.

This regulation was approved in December 2025 and is already in place as of June 1. Sportsbooks that limited Massachusetts bettors prior to June 1 were required to send these notifications to those users as well, meaning this new rule doesn't just apply to bettors who are limited moving forward. Additionally, if a bettor has received a limit while betting in another state before heading to Massachusetts, they must also receive a notification.

Bettors have begun sharing these notices on social media, offering a glimpse into the language that sportsbook operators use to flag sharp bettors. Many of these notices cite "perceived market inefficiency" as a cause. DraftKings, which is one of the top sportsbooks operating in the state, has used language like "live market latency exploitation" and "structured wagering." Fanatics has also begun issuing notices to Massachusetts bettors.

This stems from July 2023, when the Massachusetts Gaming Commission started to look into the practice of sportsbooks limiting bettors' ability to place wagers. The commission then held a roundtable in May 2024 to discuss limitations on bettors, but no sportsbooks showed up to the meeting. That September, a second roundtable was held, and all licensed sportsbooks in the state had representatives attend.

Operators at that roundtable stressed that these limitations are implemented on a very small scale, and operator-provided data showed only 0.64% of accounts have limitations on them. However, that same data showed that there's a direct link between bettors who win more than the average bettor and whether their account will have any restrictions placed on them.

Operator compliance is being closely monitored by the state, and "boilerplate responses" will not be tolerated.