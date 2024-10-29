Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves WHEN Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 7:30pm ET WHERE Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota HOW TNT

There’s never time for rest in the NBA’s stacked Western Conference, and Tuesday night will feature a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals matchup, with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves. This space last week included a recommendation to grab an Anthony Davis same game parlay that paid out at +457, so let’s see if that success can continue.

The Timberwolves come into this game rested and riding a two game winning streak, having last played on Saturday night, when they never trailed in their home opener against the Toronto Raptors. The Mavericks will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, having just hosted the Jazz on Monday night, but will look to repeat their performance the last time they played at Target Center, when they blew out the Timberwolves to clinch their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011.

Here are the current betting odds for Dallas vs. Minnesota at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Mavericks spread +5 (-112) +5 (-112) +5 (-110) Timberwolves spread -5 (-108) -5 (-108) -5 (-110) Mavericks moneyline +160 +160 +158 Timberwolves moneyline -190 -192 -190 Over Over 222.5 (-112) Over 222.5 (-110) Over 222.5 (-105) Under Under 222.5 (-108) Under 222.5 (-110) Under 222.5 (-115)

Why bet on the Mavericks

The Mavericks will be playing in their first back-to-back of the season, and traditionally like bettors avoid teams on the second night of a back-to-back. But last year Dallas was even better on the second night of back-to-backs than it was the rest of the season, going 9-5 in such games (.643 winning percentage), compared to a 41-27 regular season record in all other games (.603 winning percentage).

Although the Mavericks went just 1-3 against the Timberwolves in the regular season last year, all of those games took place before the Mavericks’ midseason acquisitions of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. When the Mavs had those two plus the healthy duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, they beat Minnesota 4-1 in the Conference Finals matchup.

Minnesota has had the best defense in the NBA since it acquired Rudy Gobert, and the addition of Donte DiVincenzo gives the Timberwolves yet another elite perimeter defender alongside Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. But while that group can cause havoc for most guards and wings, Luka Doncic has consistently been an exception, thanks to his height advantage over all of those guys (except for McDaniels, over whom he has a 45-pound weight advantage). That size advantage allows Luka to overpower the Wolves perimeter defenders and create space that leads to him finding teammates for open threes and lobs at the rim.

And the Wolves’ worries about that have led them to give him more space from deep, which has allowed Luka to punish them by hitting 43% of his threes against Minnesota in the 2024 calendar year, in comparison to 35% shooting from deep against all other teams over that period.

Why bet on the Timberwolves

It’s understandable why Wolves fans and NBA bettors may be nervous about the Mavericks given what Dallas just did to them in the Western Conference Finals a few months ago. But let’s not forget that the Wolves led in the fourth quarter of each of the first four games, and actually led for the majority of games 1, 2 and 4, before last second comebacks (and questionable officiating in game 2) allowed the Mavs to steal each of the first two games in Minnesota, essentially clinching the series. Change the outcome of just a couple of plays in the first two games and the Western Conference Finals may have been turned out quite differently, as would the narrative in matchups between these two teams.

In any event, a primary reason for the Mavs success in the Conference Finals was that Karl-Anthony Towns went ice cold from deep, shooting just 24%. In the small sample size of the 2024-25 season, his replacement, Julius Randle, has been shooting 54% from deep.

Although Randle’s particular success can be dismissed as small sample size theater, what’s undeniable is that as a team, the new look Wolves intend to be primarily a three-point shooting team on offense. Last year just 38.4% of the Wolves’ field goal attempts were from deep, which was 17th in the league. So far this year they’re at 50.4%, second to only the defending champion Boston Celtics. The Mavericks defense has been about league average at both threes attempted and three point percentage allowed.

The Timberwolves intend to shoot from deep over and over, and then over again. This is especially true against a team that may be a bit slow its defensive rotations, having just played the night before.

Best bet: Dallas Mavericks to win by 1-10 points (+270, FanDuel)

BetRivers offers the most favorable Mavericks money line, but let’s get greedy and target not just a Mavericks win, but a close one. But before betting, double check that the Mavs won’t be resting any key players on the second night of the back-to-back (Maxi Kleber will miss his second straight game after injuring his hamstring on Saturday). If they are, backing Minnesota may be a better bet.

Longshot bet: Jaden McDaniels first basket (+750, FanDuel)

Coach Chris Finch has talked about getting Jaden McDaniels more involved early in the game. McDaniels was off to a slow start through the first two-and-a-half games of the season, but Finch helped game plan for him coming out of the second half on Saturday night, and McDaniels scored 9 points early in the third quarter. He was also one of the rare bright spots for the Timberwolves in the playoff series against Dallas, hitting 54% of his threes.