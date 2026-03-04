The NFL's new league year opens next Wednesday afternoon and while nothing official can be finalized until then, we have seen several major leaked transactions already. Perhaps the biggest non-quarterback on the trade market is Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and we have DraftKings odds on his next team.

Bet on Crosby's next team at DraftKings:

Crosby's time with the Silver & Black probably ended late last season when the team was tanking to try to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft -- which it did. That pick will almost certainly be used on Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, the -20000 favorite to go first.

The Raiders perturbed Crosby by sitting him in a loser-take-all tank game in Week 17 against the Giants, which Las Vegas smartly lost, and then in Week 18 as well. The team said Crosby was dealing with a lingering knee injury, but the former Eastern Michigan star strongly disagreed with that assessment and wanted to keep playing. Kudos to him for caring that much, and Crosby did end up undergoing knee surgery.

There has been a lot of scuttlebutt that the rebuilding (again) Raiders will deal Crosby, who signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension before last season. At the NFL Combine, Raiders general manager John Spytek said he expects Crosby to play for the team in 2026, but what else would he say about a good player under contract? Crosby has reportedly let the club know he has no interest in another rebuild. He will be playing this season under a fifth different full-time head coach and has made the postseason only once.

Maxx Crosby next team favorites (via DraftKings)

Bears +200

Raiders +425

Rams +700

Cowboys +700

Bills +700

Ravens +700

Eagles +700

Patriots +1000

Every team in the NFL likely calls Spytek as Crosby has been selected to five straight Pro Bowls and has earned All-Pro honors twice. Since entering the league in 2019 as a fourth-round pick out of EMU, Crosby's 133 tackles for loss lead the NFL and are the second-most in a player's first seven seasons this century behind three-time Defensive Player of the Year and future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt.

Crosby's 69.5 sacks are fourth in the league over that span, and he's only the third Raiders player ever with double-digits sacks in at least four seasons. His 165 quarterback hits since 2019 are fifth-most, and Crosby's 6,112 snaps played are most among all defensive linemen. He's dominant, has a high motor and is durable. What's not to like?

DraftKings is including the Raiders in the "Maxx Crosby's next team" prop. When I started first writing this story, they were the +450 favorites as his 2026 club. But now, that's my Chicago Bears (+600 on Monday) as they are taking five times more action on this prop than any other club per DraftKings Insights. Not all that money is from me, but I will immediately make flight reservations to Los Angeles for Super Bowl 61 for my Bears if they get Crosby. Pass rush is the No. 1 need -- although center is suddenly a point of need as well.

It seems like the horse is out of the barn in terms of Crosby returning to Las Vegas. Every other team on that above list should be a 2026 contender. Most defensive players won't shift a team's futures odds, but Crosby likely would a bit.

Dallas loves collecting stars and still hasn't replaced Micah Parsons, who was dealt on the eve of last season to Green Bay. The Cowboys have some extra picks from that move but don't have a ton of salary cap room after using the $28 million franchise tag on wideout George Pickens. Crosby has a cap hit of nearly $35.8 million in 2026.

There have been reports Crosby would like to play for Mike Vrabel in New England. The Patriots generated a mere 35 sacks last season and got to Sam Darnold just once in the lopsided Super Bowl loss.

You'd think Crosby has a fair amount of leverage over where he wants to go, if he does leave, so the Pats would be my pick as of this writing. They have plenty of cap space and Crosby simply seems like an outdoor cold-weather type, doesn't he? Note that these types of player futures shift wildly with rumors and action as we have seen in the past 24 hours. So by the time you read this, New England might be favored.