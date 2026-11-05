The McNeese Cowboys battle the North Texas Mean Green in a non-conference men's college basketball matchup on Thursday. Both teams opened their season with wins on Monday. McNeese defeated UAB 99-78, while North Texas cruised to a 122-50 win over Southwestern Christian. McNeese, which finished 28-6 overall and 19-3 in the Southland last year, is 10-5 on the road since the beginning of last season. North Texas, which was 19-14 overall and 9-9 in the American Conference, is 13-5 on their home court since last November. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from The Super Pit in Denton, Texas, is at 5 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites in the latest McNeese vs. North Texas odds, while the over/under is 140.5. Before making any North Texas vs. McNeese picks, check out the McNeese vs. North Texas predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on McNeese vs. North Texas and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for North Texas vs. McNeese:

McNeese vs. North Texas spread: McNeese -2.5 McNeese vs. North Texas over/under: 140.5 points McNeese vs. North Texas money line: McNeese -148, North Texas +124 McNeese vs. North Texas picks: See picks at SportsLine McNeese vs. North Texas streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top North Texas vs. McNeese predictions

After evaluating McNeese vs. North Texas from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (140.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in five of the last eight McNeese games. The Cowboys finished ranked 85th in scoring last season, averaging 79.7 points per game. North Texas, meanwhile, finished 288th in the nation in scoring, averaging 70.9 points.

The model projects four North Texas players to score in double figures. It says Je'Shawn Stevenson will lead the team with more than 18 points. McNeese has one player who is projected to score 21 or more points -- Larry Johnson.

The model has the Under hitting 56% of the time. See the McNeese vs. North Texas spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make North Texas vs. McNeese picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins McNeese vs. North Texas, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the McNeese vs. North Texas spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



