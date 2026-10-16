The Memphis Tigers will look to stay perfect in the American Conference when they face the Tulane Green Wave on Friday night. Memphis is coming off a 38-13 win over UAB on Saturday, while Tulane dropped a 20-17 decision at Army in Week 6. The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 American), who have won three in a row, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Green Wave (2-3, 0-1 American), who have lost two of three, are 2-0 on their home field in 2026. Memphis leads the all-time series 25-16-1, but Tulane has won three of the last four meetings, including 38-32 last season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The Tigers are 7-point favorites, with the over/under at 54.5 in the latest Memphis vs. Tulane odds, up a point from the opening line. Before making any Tulane vs. Memphis picks, check out the Memphis vs. Tulane predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Memphis vs. Tulane odds

Memphis vs. Tulane spread Memphis -7 Memphis vs. Tulane over/under 54.5 points Memphis vs. Tulane money line Memphis -265, Tulane +220 Memphis vs. Tulane picks See picks at SportsLine Memphis vs. Tulane streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Memphis vs. Tulane predictions

After simulating Memphis vs. Tulane 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 54.5 points at betting apps. Under has been the trend for Tulane this season as the Green Wave have seen their last two games fail to clear the total and three out of five overall. Memphis, meanwhile, is coming off an Under against UAB.

This line opened at 53.5, and the line movement has pushed the model to the Under. It is projecting that neither team gets to 30, making the Under the slight value play as it pays out at +100 compared to -114 for the Over. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Memphis vs. Tulane picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. Tulane, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.