Two of the premier mid-major teams of 2026 face off to open the 2026 college football season, as the UNLV Rebels host the Memphis Tigers in a Week 0 showdown in Vegas. UNLV is projected to win the Mountain West with Dan Mullen in his second year at the helm. The Rebels are 21-7 over the last two seasons. Memphis, meanwhile, was picked for second in the American Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll. The Tigers haven't finished below .500 since 2013. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Rebels are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. UNLV odds, while the over/under is 56.5 points. Before making any UNLV vs. Memphis picks, check out the Memphis vs. UNLV predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Now, the model has set its sights on Memphis vs. UNLV. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for UNLV vs. Memphis:

Memphis vs. UNLV spread UNLV -4.5 Memphis vs. UNLV over/under 56.5 points Memphis vs. UNLV money line UNLV -189, Memphis +157 Memphis vs. UNLV picks See picks at SportsLine Memphis vs. UNLV streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Memphis vs. UNLV predictions

After simulated Memphis vs. UNLV 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (56.5 points) on the total. These teams both ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring in 2025, combining to average 65.2 ppg. There's reason to believe both teams will be scoring just as much in 2026.

UNLV hasn't publicly announced its starting QB, with former five-star prospect Jackson Arnold and Michigan transfer Alex Orji both in the mix. Charles Huff takes over at Memphis after just one season at Southern Miss, where his Eagles averaged nearly 30 ppg. Huff hopes to exploit a UNLV defense that last year ranked outside the Top 100 in both rushing and passing yards allowed.

The model is projecting 64 combined points as the Over hits in over 60% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Memphis vs. UNLV picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. UNLV, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.