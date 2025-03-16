A champion will be crowned on Sunday when the Memphis Tigers take on the UAB Blazers in the 2025 AAC Tournament championship. Memphis held off a furious rally from Tulane in Saturday's semifinal, while UAB cruised to the title game behind a double-digit victory over North Texas. These two teams have faced off twice this season with Memphis winning both matchups. In the last meeting on March 2, Memphis walked away with an 88-81 victory.

Tipoff from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. Memphis is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest UAB vs. Memphis odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 158.5. Before making any Memphis vs. UAB picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Memphis vs. UAB. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for UAB vs. Memphis:

Memphis vs. UAB spread: Memphis -3.5



Memphis vs. UAB over/under: 158.5 points

Memphis vs. UAB money line: Memphis -175, UAB +145

MEM: The Tigers are 9-16 ATS as a favorite this season

UAB: The Blazers are 16-14-2 ATS this season

Memphis vs. UAB picks: See picks at SportsLine

Memphis vs. UAB streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Memphis

The Tigers are 2-0 against the Balzers this season. In the last meeting against UAB, four different players finished with double-digit points, including guard PJ Haggerty, who led the way with 25. Haggerty has been sensational for the Tigers this season and is averaging 30 points per game thus far in the AAC Tournament. For the season, Haggerty is scoring 21.8 points per contest, which ranks third in college basketball.

Center Dain Dainja was also extremely productive in his last meeting against the Blazers, finishing with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Dainja has recorded seven double-doubles this season, including a 23-point and 11-rebound effort in Saturday's semifinal win over Tulane. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back UAB

The Blazers are the defending AAC Tournament champions, so they know what it takes to win on the biggest stage. UAB cruised to the title game with a 66-56 victory over North Texas on Saturday. The Blazers were disruptive on the defensive end of the floor, limiting the Mean Green to a 32.3% field goal shooting percentage. North Texas made just 22.2% of its 3-point attempts and UAB forced 11 turnovers.

Offensively, the Blazers were led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who recorded a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Lendeborg also contributed four assists, two steals and two blocks on Saturday. The senior forward is averaging 17.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, while knocking down 54.5% of his field goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make UAB vs. Memphis picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 157 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. UAB, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.