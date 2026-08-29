The Memphis Tigers and UNLV Rebels face off in a key Group of Six matchup on Saturday, Aug. 29 to close out the first day of the 2026 college football season. It marks the first-ever meeting between the teams as they begin a home-and-home series, with the Rebels hosting to start things off. UNLV went 10-4 in its first season under Dan Mullen in 2025, losing to Boise State in the Mountain West Championship Game. Memphis will play its first official game under coach Charles Huff, who succeeded Ryan Silverfield, now the head coach at Arkansas. The departed coach led the Tigers to an 8-5 mark last season, and they went 4-4 in the American Athletic Conference. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Aug. 29 at Allegiant Field in Las Vegas. Bet on college football games with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

The Rebels are 5.5-point home favorites in the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the total is set at 57.5. Fans who want to try betting on college football can sign up and get betting promos at any of the best sports betting apps to place wagers on Memphis vs. UNLV. Here, we're looking at everything bettors should know before the Memphis vs. UNLV game. For even more college football analysis, check out what SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model have to say. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager now:

Memphis vs. UNLV betting odds (via FanDuel)

Memphis vs. UNLV money line: Memphis +195, UNLV -240 Memphis vs. UNLV Over/Under: 57.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Memphis vs. UNLV spread: UNLV -5.5 (-122)

Memphis vs. UNLV betting preview

The Rebels finished last season tied with multiple teams atop the Mountain West at 6-2, and UNLV and Boise State owned the tiebreakers, putting both in the championship game for the third straight year. The Broncos hosted for the title game and came away with a 38-21 victory for their third straight championship win over UNLV. The Rebels went on to play in the Frisco Bowl, where they lost 17-10 to Ohio to end a run of 35 games when the Rebels scored at least 20 points, which was the longest active streak in the nation at the time. The Rebels' success should run through the offense, and they will need to replace quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who transferred to Nebraska.

Senior Jackson Arnold, a former five-star recruit for Oklahoma, left Auburn to take over a Rebels attack that led the Mountain West in total offense (446.4 yards per game) and scoring (34.0 points per contest). The new signal-caller will have the benefit of a strong rushing attack led by Jai'Den Thomas, who totaled 1,273 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Jaylon Glover also played a big role, rushing for 384 yards (6.0 per carry) as the Rebels rushed for 195.5 yards per game in 2025, ranking 23rd in the nation. Holdovers Taeshaun Lyons (241 yards in 2025) and DeAngelo Irvin Jr. (188) will be joined by Amorion Walker, who had 201 yards at Middle Tennessee after spending most of the previous two years on the sideline at Michigan. The Rebels' offense has six new faces expected to start after transferring in, and there are three transfers among the projected starters on the other side of the ball.

The UNLV defense wasn't much to write home about last season, but the offense was able to make its job a little easier. Rebels allowed almost 28 points per game in 2025 (78th in FBS), but they averaged six more than their opponents, with their 34 points per game ranking 15th in the nation. The Tigers, meanwhile, scored 31.4 points (20th in FBS) and gave up 24.3 (57th). area where the defense excelled is getting off the field on third downs. UNLV opponents converted just 33% of their third downs, ranking 15th in the nation, while the offense converted theirs at a 47% clip (15th). Linebacker Cam Santee, a transfer from Holy Cross, should be able to lock things down in the middle after a stellar season with the Crusaders. The incoming senior was named to the 2025 All-Patriot League First Team after posting 110 tackles (14 for a loss), 4.5 sacks, five passes defended and five forced fumbles.

The defensive line lacks experience, as Tunmise Adeleye led the team with six sacks last season but has moved on to Syracuse. The team brought in Tennessee's Herb Gray and will ask players like Landen Thomas (13 tackles, one sacks in 2025) to do more. The secondary is in excellent shape, with safety Jake Pope the top returning tackler after posting 80 last season and transfers Avery Helm (TCU) and Kyron Chambers (SMU) coming in as potential starters. The Rebels had 24 takeaways last season, second-most in the Mountain West, and they forced multiple turnovers in seven games. Bet on college football with the DraftKings promo code and get bonus bets:

Memphis is looking to get off to a quick start, as the Tigers open with two games on the road, traveling to Boise for their next one. They also are trying to find their solution at quarterback, with West Florida transfer Marcus Stokes and former South Carolina quarterback Air Noland fighting it out all spring. Huff is expected to decide who will start the Sunday entering game week. Noland is a top prospect who couldn't beat out Julian Sayin at Ohio State or LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina but still has the potential, while Stokes is more of a dual threat. Whoever is calling the shots will be expected to move quickly, as new coordinator Kevin Decker runs an offensive system that moves at a fast pace.

Receivers Tychaun Chapman, Alante Brown and Terrell Timmons were among those who came in through the transfer portal to give the team a jolt. In fact, the team is mostly built on transfers an could see all new faces on the starting units, but 12 key players came over with Huff from Southern Miss so there should be some continuity. ODU ranked 14th in the nation in total offense last season, and Decker likes to have a strong run game and make the defense cover the entire field. Running backs Jaylin Carter (Southern Miss), Manny Covey (Cincinnati) and Dallan Hayden (Colorado) all could see a lot of work. Hayden is the most accomplished, having rushed for 553 yards and five TDs as a freshman at Ohio State in 2022 and 336 last year with the Buffaloes, and he has talent but lacks consistency.

The good news for the run game is that the strength of the Tigers should be in the trenches. The offensive line coulf take some time to gel, but the unit on the other side of the ball could be tough to keep quiet. Huff brought several players over from Southern Miss that could transform the defense. Edge rusher J'Mond Tapp, who had 7.5 sacks last season, the Golden Eagles' second-leading tackler Mike Montgomery and safety Ian Foster all join Memphis after being named All-Sun Belt performers in 2025. Inside, more transfers will fill out the rotation, with 6-5, 360-pound Eric Thomas (Syracuse) a big obstacle for opponents and J'Mari Monette (Indiana) and Jaden McKinney (Southern Miss) adding tackle depth.

Huff brought in another familiar face in Lance Guidry, who was an assistant at LSU last year as that defense dominated and was the defensive coordinator under Huff at Marshall. The Tigers were tied for 22nd in the nation with a plus-7 turnover margin last season as they forced 15 fumbles, recovering seven, and lost just two of nine fumbles. Another strength was the team's performance in second halves, as they outscored opponents 107-35 in the fourth quarter. The Tigers allowed 170 points in the first half of games last season but allowed just 72 in the second.

This is a pretty big game for both teams so early in the season, and both have questions that need to be answered quickly. Still, the Rebels are pretty solid favorites at home, where they went 4-2 last season, when they went 7-7 against the spread overall and 2-4 ATS at home. UNLV is a 5.5-point favorite in spread betting at FanDuel and a -240 favorite in money line betting. If you're interested in Over/Under betting, the line for combined points is 57.5. Memphis went Over the total in seven of 13 games, while UNLV went Under in eight of their 14 (3-3 O/U at home). Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on college football:

Memphis vs. UNLV picks, prediction

Over 57.5 points

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has a strong B grade on the total here, with Over 57.5 hitting in 62% of its simulations. The Rebels should be in a much better position entering the first game of the season. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing them to win and says "UNLV has a shot to be the best non-power school in the country under Dan Mullen, while Memphis lost its head coach and most good players to Arkansas." Severance got a better price than the current -235, and the model has a B grade on Memphis on the money line, with the Tigers winning 48% of the time as sizable underdogs. The model also is leaning slightly toward the Tigers to cover the spread, as they're doing so at a 52% rate. The model is projecting a score of 34-31 in favor of the Rebels, making the Over a strong play. Bet on college football with the DraftKings promo code and get bonus bets: