Mercury vs. Fever Wednesday WNBA parlay picks: Caitlin Clark and Indiana should complete two-game home sweep

I have done a handful of WNBA additions to my daily parlay in the SportsLine daily newsletter and have fared quite well on those. But Wednesday marks my first WNBA single-game parlay piece this season at CBS Sports as Phoenix completes a two-game "baseball-type" series on the road against Caitlin Clark and Indiana with a 7:30 p.m. ET tip. It is nationally televised on USA Network.

Bet on the WNBA and more at BetMGM, where new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Mercury vs. Fever WNBA single-game parlay

Indiana money line

Alt Under 180.5

FanDuel SGP price: -104

Clark is on the injury report of ahead of every game it seems and was listed probable Monday with back issues, just as she is for tonight. Clark played as expected and dominated with 24 points, nine assists and a plus-13 rating in 29 minutes. Indiana covered the -7.5 and the game went Under the 178.5 total in an 86-77 victory over Phoenix to snap a two-game losing streak.

Clark's temper did get the better of her again, though, as she picked up her fifth technical of the season; WNBA players are suspended a game after eight techs. It happened when Clark and Phoenix's DeWanna Bonner, who played briefly for Indiana in 2025, had words after Clark fouled Bonner early in the fourth quarter. Clark clapped her hands after the whistle and was called for the tech, which she called "ridiculous."

"She's got to be aware," coach Stephanie White said when asked about Clark's fouls. "Certainly. I think there are some we can do without. There are natural things that happen, that the energy of the game creates when you do get those, but there are some that we can be a little more in control of. So yes, we'll continue to remind her, and I think she has to have an awareness."

There were six technical fouls overall handed out Monday in a physical game, with Fever reserve Myisha Hines-Allen ejected after picking up two. Indiana was down 13 after the first quarter as the Fever managed just six points (on 2-for-18 from the field with seven turnovers), tied for their fewest in any quarter since 2018. But they bounced back with a 35-point second quarter (Clark had 15), their second-highest scoring quarter of the season, to tie it at the break.

Then Indiana blew it open in the third. Clark now has a WNBA-record six consecutive games with at least 20 points and five assists and ranks third in the league in scoring (21.3 PPG) and second in assists (8.2 per game). She's set at Over/Under 31.5 points + assists tonight. Clark is 11 points shy of passing NaLyssa Smith (1,334) for the 12th-most points in franchise history.

Bet on WNBA props and more at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying first wager:

Phoenix is near the bottom of the WNBA standings at 5-13 overall and is 2-6 away – this concludes a three-game trip. It has lost five of six overall. The Mercury on Monday played a second straight game without starting guard Monique Akoa Makani (10.3 PPG, 2.6 APG) due to injury. She will sit again tonight. Starting forward Natasha Mack (9.2 PPG, 8.3 RPG) is questionable. Mack had four points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes on Monday.

Alyssa Thomas had 19 points, five rebounds and nine assists in that loss. In doing so, Thomas became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 500 assists with a franchise (56 games), surpassing Clark in four fewer games. Thomas has helped generate 352 points off her assists this season, which leads the WNBA, and her 8.4 helpers per game lead the league. Thomas is +142 to get double-digit helpers tonight.

Bet on WNBA futures with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and double your winnings on 10 bets:

In the NBA, I always get nervous about any team sweeping another in one of these "baseball-type" series that are scheduled to help cut down on travel. But Indiana is miles better than Phoenix, which is also banged up. The models I have checked have Fever something like 90-84. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.