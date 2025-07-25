Two of the top WNBA teams are set to battle on Friday, July 25, as the New York Liberty (16-6) host the Phoenix Mercury (15-8). Two of the Liberty's six losses this season came in both of their earlier matchups against the Mercury. But Jonquel Jones returned for New York earlier this week from an ankle injury, and she's essentially missed seven of eight quarters against the Mercury due to that injury.

Those interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props should check out what experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai suggest for Friday's game before making wagers at top sportsbooks.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's top Mercury-Liberty picks for Friday, July 24:

Mercury +6.5 (-110)

Mercury/Liberty Under 170.5 points (-110)

Mercury +6.5

Phoenix looked like their newly healthy core needed to shake off some rust in their first game back, as they took an 11-point loss to the Dream at home in the return of Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper. Meanwhile, the Liberty in their last game got their own All-Star caliber player back in Jonquel Jones, and they wasted no time in getting back to their peak form.

That 55% mark from three will be extremely hard to repeat, however, and now that the Mercury have a game under their belt with essentially their full rotation, they should look better this time around. Take them to keep it within two possessions in New York.

Mercury/Liberty Under 170.5 points

Another way to bet on shooting regression for the Liberty is to take the under, especially against a top-four defense that finally has all its key pieces for the first time in weeks. The Liberty getting Jonquel Jones back also means their defensive anchor is once again patrolling the paint.

New York's defensive rating with Jonquel Jones on the court—84.2—would be the best in the league over the last two decades if projected out onto a full season. Expect both defenses to get up for this one, as it could potentially determine the No. 2 seed and home court in the semifinals. With a line in the 170s, we don't even need a defensive game—just an average game without abnormally hot shooting will cash this.