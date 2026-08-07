Mets vs. Pirates prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, Aug. 7 by proven model

The New York Mets arrive at PNC Park on a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Cleveland Guardians, but they will be without star outfielder Juan Soto, who is sidelined with a calf injury. Rookie left-hander Zac Thornton gets the start for New York despite allowing seven earned runs over his last five outings. The Mets (50-66) are 25-32 on the road this season. The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-60) counter with Carmen Mlodzinski (4-3, 3.76 ERA), who will make a spot start with Mitch Keller on the injured list.

First pitch from PNC Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is -131 on the money line (risk $131 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Pirates odds, with New York at +118. The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Mets vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the Mets vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the Mets vs. Pirates predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Pirates:

Mets vs. Pirates money line Pirates -131, Mets +118 Mets vs. Pirates over/under 8 runs Mets vs. Pirates run line Pirates -1.5 (+153) Mets vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Mets vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Mets vs. Pirates predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pirates vs. Mets, the model is going Over 8 (-117) combined runs for over/under betting.

SportsLine's model projects 1.7 total bases or more for the Mets' Francisco Lindor and Jared Young. The Pirates, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.6 total bases or more from Bryan Reynolds and Esmerlyn Valdez. The model projects 8.6 combined runs, making the Over the value play. Get the Mets vs. Pirates money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Mets vs. Pirates picks

After simulating every pitch of Mets vs. Pirates 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Pirates, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.