After a thrilling comeback win on Tuesday featuring two home runs in the eighth inning and a walk-off single from Juan Soto in the 10th inning, the New York Mets look to officially grab the series win when they meet the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday. First pitch for this contest is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. The Mets are in a battle with the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, entering Wednesday's action tied on record, with New York holding the head-to-head edge. Meanwhile, the Orioles have spiraled to the bottom of the AL East and are trying to find something to build off for the rest of the season. Baltimore fired manager Brandon Hyde after a 15-28 start to the year.

David Peterson (6-4, 3.18 ERA) takes the mound for New York in the second game of this series. Peterson is coming off a win over the Brewers where he pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up just two runs. He went into that contest on a two-start losing streak, so he should have confidence against a struggling Orioles lineup. Baltimore has scored more than five runs just twice in its last six games. The Orioles turn to Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5, 4.44 ERA), who is hoping to rebound from a disastrous showing against the Rangers. Sugano gave up six runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings against Texas, taking the loss. The model likes the Under on Peterson's consensus strikeouts line at 5.5 and the Over on Sugano's strikeouts line at 3.5.

Soto, who delivered the winning hit Tuesday, is a +210 favorite to go yard Wednesday. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, who each had two-run home runs in the eighth inning, are +225 and +265, respectively, to homer again Wednesday evening. Brandon Nimmo, who has 18 home runs for New York this season, is +280. The Orioles do have one player among the top five on the odds table at DraftKings with Tyler O'Neill (+390).

The Mets are -154 (wager $154 to win $100) favorites on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, with the Orioles coming in as +129 (wager $100 to win $129) home underdogs. The total is 10. For the latest model projections for Mets-Orioles and expert picks on the game, head over to SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Mets vs. Orioles on Wednesday.

NEW YORK METS at BALTIMORE ORIOLES | 7/9 | 7 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Orioles +129

Baltimore wins in 50% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-123) (A grade)

Baltimore covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 10

The Under hits in 57.6% of simulations

Projected score: Mets 4.7, Orioles 4.6