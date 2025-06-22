The winner of tonight's Sunday Night Baseball contest between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will leave with not just a series win, but the National League East division lead. Philly won 10-2 Friday while New York won its first game in over a week Saturday 11-4. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Two lefties will start this game as David Peterson (5-2, 2.60 ERA) starts for the Mets and Jesus Luzardo (6-3, 4.41 ERA) goes for the Phillies. Peterson has thrown three quality starts in June and allowed three earned runs in seven innings his last time out against Atlanta. Luzardo numbers are a bit inflated thanks to two rough outings in May where he allowed 20 total earned runs, and he most recently gave up four runs against Miami. The Phillies are -125 favorites on the money line (wager $125 to win $100), according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Mets are +104 (wager $100 to win $104) and the total is set at nine runs. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Mets-Phillies, at SportsLine.

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball that includes Peterson, who allowed two runs in 5.1 innings against the Phillies in April.

Sunday Night Baseball Same-Game Parlay: +350

Phillies money line

David Peterson Over 17.5 outs

Alec Bohm 1+ hit

The New York Mets romped to victory Saturday after tattooing a couple of Phillies relievers for six total runs after they already knocked Mick Abel out of the game in just three innings. With the series tied, this Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the two top teams in the National League East is shaping up to be one of the best games in a while.

On the mound, we have two left-handed starting pitchers and both have been very good over a large sample size. Luzardo (6-3, 4.41 ERA) struggled during a couple of recent starts, but there was talk of him tipping pitches and he seems to have figured that out after a great start against the Cubs. If you take out the 20 runs he allowed over 5.2 innings in those two starts last month, he's had just one other start of four or more earned runs, and I think he pitches well here tonight against the Mets.

Since the start of May, New York has a .640 OPS against left-handed pitchers, which puts them in the bottom-third of MLB teams. Luzardo has ace-type stuff and could easily overpower this lineup during any start -- it's just a matter of if tonight will go that way for him. I'm backing Luzardo to pitch well here, and I'm banking on the Phillies' offense finding a way to win in the end. A win would take the series and move the Phillies back into first place before the Mets have to face a hungry Braves team for four games. The Mets also don't have an off day until next Monday, and this feels like somewhat of a letdown spot after last night's barrage of runs broke their seven-game losing streak.

Peterson (5-2, 2.60 ERA) has taken on the role of the Mets' top starting pitcher, and he's following up his success from last year in a big way. The weather looks really advantageous for hitting tonight, but both Peterson and Luzardo are heavier on ground balls, especially Peterson with a near 60% ground ball rate. While I do think the Phillies hit at some point, Peterson has been great. Since the start of May, he's only missed going a full six innings one time, and it's when he went 5.2 innings so he still was afforded the opportunity to return for the sixth. I'm finding value on the Over 17.5 outs as a piece to negatively correlate with the other two pieces. The odds begin to jump when you toss in a piece like this, so despite the Phillies having an OPS near .750 since the start of May when facing a lefty, I'll take Peterson to work around trouble and finish six innings. Additionally, as I mentioned above, with no off days until next Monday and a bullpen that's been used up a good bit lately, I think Peterson has to get as deep as possible into this game, regardless of runs allowed.

Bohm has been hot at the plate recently, and he's hitting nearly .300 against left-handed pitchers both last year and this year. He's got nine hits in 26 career at-bats against Peterson, and seeing a pitcher often should help his cause here. In June, Bohm is hitting .360 with 14 RBI in 75 at-bats with just 11 strikeouts. He's riding a seven-game hit streak and has hits in 11 of his last 12. The juice should be worth the squeeze here, and this leg being the third one doesn't matter as much for the odds in my opinion since we hit the three-leg minimum for boosts and still have the odds over +300. Good luck!