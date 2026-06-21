Mets vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball same-game parlay: Best bets for June 21 from proven MLB expert

The Mets and Phillies play a rubber match on Sunday night in the City of Brotherly Love, as Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler squares off with New York southpaw David Peterson. The Mets won the first game of the series on Friday before they were thumped by the Philly bats in a 12-run loss on Saturday. Bryce Harper led the charge by hitting for the cycle, and Kyle Schwarber had four hits, three of those leaving the yard for home runs. The offense blew up, and regardless of whether you think Harper's triple was legitimate, we saw history Saturday night, so that's awesome. I think the Phillies take that momentum into Sunday and give Wheeler some run support behind a strong start.

First pitch for Sunday Night Baseball is set for 7:20 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. The latest Mets vs. Phillies odds list Philadelphia as the -187 money-line favorite (risk $182 to win $100), while New York is a +155 underdog (risk $100 to win $155) and the Over/Under for total runs is 8 (Over -114, Under -106).

SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has been sifting through the Sunday MLB odds to find the value for a strong same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball on June 21. Any bettors who might be interested in tailing his Mets vs. Phillies picks should be sure to use the latest DraftKings promo code.

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Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Mets vs. Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball.

Mets vs. Phillies same-game parlay

Phillies ML

Zack Wheeler 5+ Ks

Same-game parlay odds: -120 at Caesars

Phillies money line

Wheeler has been significantly better than Peterson, who has struggled mightily over his last two appearances, allowing nine earned runs without completing five innings in either. The matchup favors the Phillies offense, even if Peterson is being used to try to neutralize their slugging lefty bats of Schwarber and Harper. By starting a lefty, you get the "better" platoon matchup in theory, but it then puts the right-handed batters like Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa at a major advantage.

The lefties in this lineup hit lefties well, so I'm not sure how long Peterson can last in this matchup, plus it will be his first start since mid-May. We're backing the Phillies to win, with the better starting pitcher and better offense, which rolled Saturrday. I wouldn't mind taking a shot on the spread as well, but if we are going for a parlay, why not just take the Phillies to win?

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Zack Wheeler 5+ Ks

Wheeler has major strikeout upside in this matchup, facing a Mets team that has the fourth-highest strikeout rate vs. righties in MLB since June 1. On any day, Wheeler can get into the 8-10 range for strikeouts, even just based on his workload and pure stuff, but tonight all we need is five.

He should be able to send five batters packing with relative ease, and even if he has ended up with only four strikeouts in a few starts thus far, against this Mets lineup I think he's got at least five in him. I like him for the full-game strikeouts over 6.5 as well but again, if we're gonna create a parlay, let's take it down to five strikeouts. You're getting -120 on this two-leg parlay at Caesars, so I played it for one unit and it's a great way to get on the Phillies to win at a much better price than just the money line by itself.

Worth Noting: You might need a third leg for some of those boost opportunities out there, and how about Alec Bohm, who I

mentioned earlier? He's hitting nearly .300 in June and has turned things around after a rough start to the season. Bohm gets to face a guy in Peterson who he is very familiar with, and he's won the battle between them many times.

He's in good current form and has a .717 OPS against lefties thus far, with four home runs in 82 at-bats, and the hits, runs and RBI prop is a bit juicy by itself, but adding it into the parlay gets you to around +150 and a boost brings it up even further.

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