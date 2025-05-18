The Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees concludes on Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10 p.m. ET, and Sunday's contest will determine who wins this series between these two interleague rivals. The Yankees took Game 1 6-2 behind five solid innings from Carlos Rodon and three RBIs from Cody Bellinger, but the Mets responded with a 3-2 win Saturday with Francisco Lindor's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning being the deciding factor.

It's a southpaw pitching matchup in the Bronx as the Yankees send ace Max Fried and his 6-0 record and minuscule 1.11 ERA to the hill against the Mets' David Peterson, who is 2-2 with a 3.05 ERA across eight starts. Fried has been arguably the best starting pitcher in baseball in his first year in New York, and the Yankees have needed him with Gerrit Cole out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Peterson had a career year last season for the Mets with a 2.90 ERA in a career-high 121 innings, and he's followed that up well so far in 2025.

The Yankees are -166 favorites (wager $166 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are +140 (bet $100 to win $140).

Angelo Magliocca, a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a three-leg parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday Night Baseball, with a Yankees outfielder playing a key role. You can view all expert picks for Mets-Yankees, as well as other MLB games, only at SportsLine.

Mets vs. Yankees SGP (+305 on DraftKings)

Max Fried 2+ walks

Cody Bellinger 2+ total bases

Under 9

Despite out-hitting the Mets Saturday, the Yankees lost a nail-biter as their bullpen allowed a run in the ninth inning for the second time this series. A late sacrifice fly from Francisco Lindor would prove to be the difference as both offenses were held relatively quiet by two starting pitchers who outperformed expectations as well as two of the best bullpens in baseball.

Sunday Night Baseball will be the stage for the rubber match of this Subway Series with two lefty starters opposing each other. Max Fried has turned into the Yankees' ace with Gerrit Cole out for the season, pitching to a 6-0 record and a sparkling 1.11 ERA. Fellow southpaw David Peterson will start for the Mets, and he's been solid with a 2-2 record and 3.05 ERA to start the year, following up a 2.90 ERA in 21 outings last season.

There isn't a ton of familiarity with these hitters, but Peterson's one start against the Yankees in 2024 was shorter than usual, lasting just 4 and 1/3 innings thanks to a 100+ pitch count and five walks. We may get something similar tonight, even if Juan Soto is now a member of the Mets, as the Yankees have seen nearly four pitches per plate appearance and sport the third-highest walk rate against lefties this season. Fried was stellar against the Mets last year as a member of the Atlanta Braves, pitching seven no-hit innings with three walks and five strikeouts. He hasn't been immune to walks this year, issuing at least two free passes in five of his last six starts, but he pitches around men on base well and sometimes uses the walks to his advantage. The Mets possess the second-highest walk rate against lefty pitchers, and I would not be surprised if the Yankees continued to pitch carefully to Soto, allowing him to take his walks as they attack other pieces of the Mets' lineup. A parlay of both pitchers to each walk at least two batters is +118, and I played that as a side bet. I'll include Fried 2+ walks in our parlay here because I expect he works deeper into this game.

Cody Bellinger has been on an absolute tear of late, hitting safely in 12 straight games and slugging his sixth homer of the year Saturday. The lefty vs. lefty matchup is usually not an easy one for hitters, but Bellinger is one of the few who thrives against southpaws. Last year, Bellinger hit nearly .300 against lefties, and this season, he's at a gaudy .345 average against opposing lefties compared to a .220 average against right-handers. Bellinger to hit a home run has my interest here as he went deep Saturday night and the wind should be aiding him by blowing out to right field, but I will go with the 2+ total bases in the parlay to give us a shot to cash even with a double or a of couple hits if he doesn't go yard. With Peterson having a hard-hit rate over 50% this year and possessing an expected ERA of 4.41 compared to his actual 3.05 ERA, I'm expecting some regression at some point. Why not tonight in the Bronx, where fly balls regularly go for home runs? I'll also be playing Bellinger to hit a home run on the side.

Worth Noting: DJ LeMahieu is back from the IL and he's gotten at least one hit in both of his starts so far. If he plays Sunday against Peterson, I would consider making a bet on his Hits + Runs + RBI prop. He hit a ball over 100 mph last year when facing Peterson and walked in his only other plate appearance, plus, the lefty vs. righty matchup is in our favor again.