Mexico and Costa Rica will face off in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday, with the victor winning Group A. Both teams have won their first two group stage matches and have already qualified for the Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 knockout stage. However, whomever prevails will clinch the group and play the runner-up of Group D in the next round, while the loser will face the Group D winner. Mexico holds the advantage in goal differential, as a draw would clinch Group A for them.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Mexico are -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Costa Rica vs. Mexico odds, while the Costa Ricans are +475 underdogs (risk $100 to win $475). A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Mexico vs. Costa Rica picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Costa Rica vs. Mexico on Sunday:

Under 2.5 (+105)



With both teams having already locked in their spots in the knockout round, there's not as much incentive for them to go all-out with only seeding at stake. Thus, a match featuring teams trying to control possession rather than outright attacking is likely to ensue. Even when there was an incentive, Under 2.5 still hit as these two last met in the 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinals in which two total goals were scored. Over their last six matchups, the teams have combined for just six total goals, averaging a single score per match.

"If recent history is any indicator, we could see a low-scoring, cagey affair on Sunday," Sutton told SportsLine. "Each of the last six meetings between these teams have seen Under 2.5 goals scored, a trend I'm willing to back again in Las Vegas."

1st half draw (+130)



Four of the last five contests between these nations have had a first half draw, with the one outlier coming in the last possible second. That came in a Sept. 2021 World Cup qualifier in which Costa Rica scored on a penalty kick in the 45th minute as the game was tied before that. Otherwise, these teams typically use the first half to feel each other out as four of the last five meetings have also seen scoreless first half draws. While the Costa Ricans need a win to clinch the group, Mexico has stifled their attack over the years, and with the Mexicans being more of a second-half team, this match should enter halftime even on the scoreboard.

"Mexico have held Costa Rica scoreless in each of the past five meetings, and with El Tri needing just a point to finish on top of Group A, I'm backing a 1st half draw at +130 odds," Sutton said. "All five of Mexico's goals in the Gold Cup have been scored in the 44th minute or later, so they typically get off to slow starts."

