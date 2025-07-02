The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals are set for Wednesday, with Mexico playing Honduras in the second contest of the evening. Mexico is coming off a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals after two wins and a draw to top Group A. Honduras halted a high-scoring Panama team in the quarterfinals, advancing via penalty kicks following a 1-1 score after 120 minutes. Honduras went 2-0-1 to finish second in Group B, and after getting past the 2023 Gold Cup runner-ups, they'll look to take out the defending champions.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium. Mexico are -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Mexico vs. Honduras odds, while Honduras are +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Mexico vs. Honduras picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns

Here are Eimer's best bets for Mexico vs. Honduras on Wednesday:

Mexico 1st half money line (-130)

Mexico over 2.5 team total goals (+150)

El Tri has won two of the last three matches against Honduras and was leading at halftime in both victories. Mexico have been playing stellar defensively in this competition. After recording a 3-2 win over the Dominican Republic in the group stage opener, Mexico have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three fixtures. Meanwhile, Honduras have conceded at least one goal in the first half in three of their four fixtures in this competition. "Mexico have consistently been heavy favorites and are showing up, having dispatched of Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the quarter finals, holding Saudi Arabia to a single shot over those 90 minutes," Eimer pointed out.

Mexico have scored two or more goals in three of their matches during this competition, and they'll be confident going forward against a Honduras side that gave up six goals against Canada in the group stage opener. "With Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vargo and Roberto Alvarado leading the charge, Mexico should have more than enough firepower to put Honduras' miracle run to an end," Eimer said.

