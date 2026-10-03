The fourth-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will look to move to 5-0 and 3-0 in the ACC when they face the Clemson Tigers in a key matchup on Saturday night. Miami is coming off a 52-3 thrashing of Central Michigan in Week 4, while Clemson held off California 24-10. The Hurricanes, who tied for second in the ACC at 6-2 and were national runners-up at 13-3 in 2025, are 2-0 on the road this season. The Tigers (3-1, 2-0 ACC), who tied for seventh in the ACC at 4-4 and were 7-6 overall, are 2-0 on their home field in 2026. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The Hurricanes are 15.5-point road favorites, with the over/under at 47.5 in the latest Miami vs. Clemson odds. Before making any Clemson vs. Miami picks, check out the Miami vs. Clemson predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Miami vs. Clemson odds

Miami vs. Clemson spread Miami -15.5 Miami vs. Clemson over/under 47.5 points Miami vs. Clemson money line Miami -714, Clemson +525 Miami vs. Clemson picks See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Clemson streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Miami vs. Clemson predictions

After simulating Miami vs. Clemson 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in five of the last seven head-to-head meetings, including in each of the last two. The Over has hit in five of Miami's last six games, while hitting in two of the last four Clemson games.

Hurricanes junior quarterback Darian Mensah has been dominant. He has completed 88.7% of his passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns with no interceptions. He has also rushed nine times for 52 yards and a score. Sophomore running back Gideon Davison helps power the Tigers. He has carried 59 times for 346 yards (5.9 average) and three touchdowns.

SportsLine's model is projecting 50 points in this one, making the Over the value 51% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Miami vs. Clemson picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. Miami, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 34-25 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.