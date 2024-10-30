Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills WHEN Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET WHERE Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y. HOW CBS

The Buffalo Bills will look to extend their cushion atop the AFC East when the Miami Dolphins visit Highmark Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

Winners of three straight, the Bills (6-2) have positioned themselves as clear favorites to capture a fifth consecutive division crown. Approximately halfway through the season, they are the only team in the division above .500.

The Bills’ plus-84 scoring differential leads the AFC and is second in the NFL behind only the Detroit Lions (plus-100). Buffalo is the league’s fifth-highest-scoring offense, averaging 28.8 points per game.

Quarterback Josh Allen continues to be a catalyst in the Bills’ success. He’s thrown 14 touchdowns and — perhaps more importantly — just one interception.

Is an MVP award next? Allen is listed at DraftKings as a +300 co-favorite with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the futures market, while FanDuel has Allen comfortably ahead at +270.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are just 2-5. Tua Tagovailoa is back after missing four games with a concussion, though their chances of returning to the AFC playoffs are becoming increasingly slim. The oft-injured quarterback returned in last week’s 28-27 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Buffalo has beaten Miami five straight times, including 31-10 in Week 2. Oddsmakers widely expect the Bills to continue that streak, with top sportsbooks such as FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics all listing them between 6- and 6.5-point home favorites. Read on as we dive deeper into this matchup.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Fanatics Dolphins spread +6.5 (-115) +6 (-108) +6 (-110) Bills spread -6.5 (-105) -6 (-112) -6 (-110) Dolphins moneyline +240 +225 +220 Bills moneyline -205 -278 -275 Over Over 49.5 (-115) Over 49.5 (-112) Over 49.5 (-110) Under Under 49.5 (-105) Under 49.5 (-108) Under 49.5 (-110)

Why bet on the Miami Dolphins

Injuries may have contributed to a dismal start, but the Dolphins are starting to get healthy. Tagovailoa — who passed for 234 yards and a touchdown against Arizona — is an obvious upgrade over the likes of Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley.

While it is fair to be skeptical about Tagovailoa’s ability to stay on the field, he’ll at least keep Buffalo’s defense honest. That is imperative, especially when factoring a game-breaking wideout like Tyreek Hill into the equation.

As it is, the Dolphins aren’t too far removed from leading the NFL in total offense (401.3 yards per game in 2023). That should provide some hope that Miami can get back to its winning ways sooner rather than later. Again, avoiding the injury bug is imperative.

Safety Jevon Holland, listed as questionable with a knee issue, is the most prominent Dolphin aside from linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee) on the injury report for Week 9.

Why bet on the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen. There is no need to complicate things.

The two-time Pro Bowler is playing at the highest level of his career. Turnovers, a longtime issue, are way down, suggesting he’s finally maturing. That makes the Bills threats to win not only another division title, but also the AFC and maybe even a Super Bowl.

The Bills have scored 68 points over the last two weeks, and their offense should only get better once wideout Amari Cooper — acquired in a midseason trade — further integrates himself into the playbook.

Buffalo has been profitable for bettors, going 5-3 against the spread. That includes 4-1 as a favorite. Conversely, the Dolphins are just 1-6 ATS.

Best bet on Dolphins vs Bills: Buffalo -6 (-110, Fanatics)

The Dolphins are fading into irrelevance. Their second-half collapse against Arizona showed they’re far from ready to contend again. Through October, only three AFC teams have a worse point differential (minus-60).

They have dropped 12 of their last 13 in this rivalry, a dismal stretch dating to the end of the 2018 season. Again, that includes a blowout earlier this season at home.

It also does not help that the Dolphins have been a liability for bettors. Their 14.3% cover rate ranks near the bottom of the NFL, ahead of only the 1-7 Carolina Panthers (12.5%).

Buffalo has been dominant at home, outscoring opponents 115-48. In those three games, Allen has eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. He has also rushed for a pair of scores.