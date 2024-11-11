Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams on MNF: Game preview and best bets

The Rams are favored by just under a field goal on Monday night

The panic button may have been pushed for the Miami Dolphins, who have lost three straight as they head out west to take on the Los Angeles Rams to cap off Week 10 on Monday Night Football.

Despite the return of Tua Tagovailoa two weeks ago, the Dolphins (2-6) have come up short in back-to-back one-score games. The one positive? Miami has scored 27 points each game, a number it had yet to do once this season prior to Tagovailoa’s return.

The Rams (4-4) surge into this one as winners of three straight. After a momentum- and possibly season-saving win two weeks ago, Los Angeles went into Seattle and picked up an overtime win against its division foe Seattle. The key has been the returns of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, giving Matthew Stafford and the offense plenty of weapons.

These two high-powered offenses carry one of the highest totals of the Week 10 slate. The Rams remain slight favorites against the spiraling Dolphins, who have now lost six of their last seven. Before digging into the best bet, here are the current odds for Dolphins vs. Rams at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article but are subject to change.

MARKET FANDUEL DRAFTKINGS BETMGM Dolphins spread +2.5 (-106) +2.5 (-105) +2.5 (-105) Rams spread -2.5 (-114) -2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-115) Dolphins money line +120 +114 +120 Rams money line -142 -135 -145 Over Over 48.5 (-115) Over 49 (-108) Over 49 (-110) Under Under 48.5 (-105) Under 49 (-112) Under 49 (-110)

Why bet on the Dolphins

It has not been all sunshine and rainbows since Tagovailoa returned under center a couple weeks back. The Dolphins have lost back-to-back coin flip games and its preseason playoff aspirations have all but vanished.

But Tagovailoa’s return under center completely changes this Miami offense. Take a look back to his injury in Week 2 against the Bills: In the four games that followed suit, behind three backup quarterbacks, the Dolphins put up a combined 40 points. Head coach Mike McDaniel was essentially taking odd-shaped blocks and trying to fit them into a square-sized hole.

There’s only one perfect fit in this Miami offense, and it’s Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins offense finally has that explosiveness it lacked while Tagovailoa worked back from his concussion. Tyreek Hill (who is questionable to play with a wrist injury) can finally be unleashed and teams cannot stack the box and take away a dominant run game from the two-headed monster of Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane.

If there were ever a matchup Miami could exploit, it’s against this Rams defense. Not only do the Rams rank 22nd in DVOA against the run, but they are 26th in DVOA against the pass and third-worst against the deep ball.

What does Miami love to do? Establish the ground game heavily to set up its opportunities to take deep shots downfield to Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Since Tagovailoa returned under center, Miami has passed on just 54% of its plays. For what it’s worth, opposing running backs also average 109 rushing yards per game against Los Angeles (4.3 YPC).

For Miami to cover the spread, it’ll start with the offense continuing its recent success. But ultimately, the defense remaining strong is necessary.

Why bet on the Rams

It felt like a season quickly collapsing for the Rams just over a month ago. Injuries ruptured the offensive line and aside from a late comeback against the 49ers, the Rams had a 1-4 record and nothing to show for their season. Looks like all they needed was a bye week.

That reset has changed things drastically for Los Angeles. As the team got healthy, success followed suit. Three weeks later and the Rams are in the thick of the NFC West race and sit just a half-game back of the current leaders, the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite Cooper Kupp (four games) and Puka Nacua (five) missing significant time with injury, the Rams offense remains among the best in football. Taking that into account, it’s impressive that LA ranks 12th in offensive DVOA.

This is a high-powered offense with too many weapons at full health, and Matthew Stafford is not afraid to sling the pigskin. The issue, similar to Miami, lies with the defense. Replacing the giant shoes left by Aaron Donald has not been easy and it has taken time for the young players to acclimate. Just look at rookie Jared Verse, who has totaled 2.5 sacks in the last two weeks and is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year (-190, FanDuel).

It’s also important to note that Tyreek Hill enters this matchup questionable. The star receiver said he will play “if his body lets him,” per head coach Mike McDaniel.

Best bet for Dolphins vs. Rams: Tyreek Hill Over 75.5 receiving yards (-110, DraftKings)

The NFL landscape could look completely different if the Dolphins were to win its two coin flip games — creating value in this matchup. Unfortunately, luck has not been on Miami’s side, now four games under .500.

If there was ever a time for Mike McDaniel to pull out every trick he has to ensure a win and rejuvenate what is a struggling Dolphins team, it’s on Monday. Given the plethora of explosive playmakers around Tagovailoa and the aforementioned issues that exist within the Rams defense, expect a big offensive day from Miami if Hill can play

Tyreek Hill’s Over 75.5 receiving yards (-110, DraftKings) is the player prop to target and best bet for Monday Night Football. Hill has had at least 72 receiving yards in all three games where he’s had a fully-healthy Tagovailoa under center. And that’s come without a real explosive play in each of the last two weeks.