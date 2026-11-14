Miami quarterback Darian Mensah faces off against his former team as the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (8-0, 6-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (7-2, 4-2 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday. The Blue Devils arrived before the FAA ground stoppage on Friday, so this game will proceed as scheduled. The Hurricanes fell six spots in the latest College Football Playoff ranking after losing 31-24 at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils weren't in this week's CFP rankings, and were the second team receiving votes outside of the Top 25 in the AP Poll. They remain alive in the ACC title chase, however, and an upset in this spot would certainly raise their profile significantly. Miami receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) remains out. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 54.5. Before making any Miami vs. Duke picks, check out the Duke vs. Miami predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Miami vs. Duke odds

Miami vs. Duke spread Miami -13.5 Miami vs. Duke over/under 54.5 points Miami vs. Duke money line Miami -581, Duke +450 Miami vs. Duke picks See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Duke streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Miami vs. Duke predictions

After simulating Duke vs. Miami 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 54.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites.

Opposing trends are in play in this matchup as Miami has seen all but one game go Over the total this year, while Duke has seen four straight games go Under. That's mostly been thanks to a Duke defense that has shut down struggling offenses like NC State, Virginia and Boston College, however, an expectation that isn't realistic against a high-powered Miami attack.

SportsLine's model is projecting 57 combined points as the Over hits 56% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Duke vs. Miami picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.