After blowing out Stanford in the ACC opener, the seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes step out of conference to face in-state FCS opponent Florida A&M in a college football standalone matchup on Thursday night. Florida A&M (1-1) is coming off a 31-13 loss to South Carolina State on Sunday in the Orange Blossom Classic. The Rattlers finished fourth in the SWAC at 4-4 and were 5-7 overall a year ago. The Hurricanes (1-0), who finished second in the ACC at 6-2 and were 13-3 overall in 2025, lost to Indiana 27-21 in the national championship game. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Hurricanes are 56.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Florida A&M odds. The over/under for total points is 62.5. Before making any Florida A&M vs. Miami picks, check out what SportsLine college football expert Tom Fornelli has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is perhaps best known for his college football expertise. Fornelli co-hosts the popular Cover 3 Podcast and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ. You'll get maximum access to Fornelli's picks only on SportsLine. He has returned $615 to $100 players on college football betting sites. He is also 8-2 (+615) on his last 10 picks in Miami games on betting sites on CFB picks. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, Fornelli has locked in another confident pick for Florida A&M vs. Miami (Fla.). You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Miami vs. Florida A&M:

Florida A&M vs. Miami spread Miami -56.5 Florida A&M vs. Miami over/under 62.5 points Florida A&M vs. Miami money line N/A Florida A&M vs. Miami picks See picks at SportsLine Florida A&M vs. Miami streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top Miami vs. Florida A&M predictions

One of Fornelli's top picks for Florida A&M vs. Miami: He's going Under 62.5 total points (-104) at betting apps. Fornelli is confident the Hurricanes will put up lots of points. They are led by Heisman Trophy hopeful Darian Mensah. The junior quarterback completed 27 of 30 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns in last week's win at Stanford. Mensah completed 66.8% of his passes as a member of the Duke Blue Devils last season, throwing for over 3,900 yards and 34 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

That being said, 62.5 is an extremely high total for one team to hit alone, and Florida A&M likely doesn't have the firepower to help out much in the scoring column. The Rattlers scored just 13 against South Carolina State, so expecting anything more than one score from them might be a stretch, which is why Fornelli is leaning Under. Head to SportsLine to see Fornelli's Florida A&M vs. Miami spread pick.

How to make Florida A&M vs. Miami picks

In addition to going Under on the point total, he's found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You absolutely need to see what it is before locking in any picks of your own.

So who wins Florida A&M vs. Miami on Thursday, and what x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from college football expert Tom Fornelli, who is 8-2 (+615) over his last 10 picks involving Miami, and find out.