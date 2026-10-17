Nearly 75 years to the day of their first ever meeting, the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles will match up again in a Saturday ACC contest. No. 3 Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) has won every game by double digits and is coming off a Week 5 thrashing of Clemson, 41-13, before having a bye last week. Florida State (3-3, 1-2 ACC) saw its bid for a three-game win streak come to an end with a 44-20 loss last Saturday to Louisville. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Hurricanes are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Miami odds, while the over/under for total points is 56.5. Before making any Miami vs. Florida State picks, check out the FSU vs. Miami predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Miami vs. FSU odds

Florida State vs. Miami spread Miami -19.5 Florida State vs. Miami over/under 56.5 points Florida State vs. Miami money line Miami -1429, FSU +950 Florida State vs. Miami picks See picks at SportsLine Florida State vs. Miami streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Florida State vs. Miami predictions

After simulating Miami vs. Florida State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 56.5 points at betting apps. Miami could threaten eclipsing the total on its own as the Canes' 49.6 ppg leads the nation. QB Darian Mensah tops the country in both completion percentage and passing efficiency, as FSU's 83rd-ranked scoring defense isn't expected to slow him down. The Noles allow 6.1 yards per play, which is second-most in the ACC, and they've allowed 47 ppg in their two road games, both of which went over.

Florida State does have enough offense to contribute to the Over. FSU has scored in 23 of 24 redzone trips, with that 96% rate the sixth best in the sport, and the Seminoles also rank third in the ACC with 2.7 rushing TDs per game. Miami has seen the Over go 4-1 this season, as the model foresees 58 combined points on Saturday as the Over hits 53% of the time. See the model's Florida State vs. Miami spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Miami vs. FSU picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins FSU vs. Miami, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Florida State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.