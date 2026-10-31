Bill Belichick will face the No. 1 ranked team for the first time in his college career as his North Carolina Tar Heels host the Miami Hurricanes. The top-ranked Canes (7-0, 5-0 ACC) are one of three undefeated FBS teams and are coming off a 53-23 win over Pitt, marking Miami's 11th straight regular season victory. UNC (4-3, 2-2 ACC) has already matched its win total from last season, though it's coming off a Saturday defeat to Syracuse, falling 31-30 in overtime. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Heels have won five straight matchups as these teams meet for the first time since 2023. The Hurricanes are 14-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Miami odds, while the over/under for total points is 53.5. The Canes are 5-2 against the spread this season, while the Tar Heels are 4-3 versus the line. Before making any Miami vs. North Carolina picks, check out the North Carolina vs. Miami predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Miami vs. North Carolina odds

North Carolina vs. Miami spread Miami -14 North Carolina vs. Miami over/under 53.5 points North Carolina vs. Miami money line Miami -625, North Carolina +455 North Carolina vs. Miami picks See picks at SportsLine North Carolina vs. Miami streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Miami vs. UNC predictions

After simulating UNC vs. Miami 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 53.5 points at betting apps. Miami's offense attracts most of the attention, but the Hurricanes also field the No. 11 scoring defense in the nation. They're allowing just 2.4 yards per rush and have as many takeaways (nine) as passing touchdowns allowed. North Carolina isn't expected to pose much of a threat to that Canes defense as UNC ranks 112th (out of 138 FBS teams) in total offense.

However, and as is the case with most Belichick-coached teams, the Tar Heels' strength lies on the defensive end. UNC has kept back-to-back opponents under 60% completion percentage, and the Heels' don't beat themselves, as they average the fourth fewest penalties per game in college football. Miami QB Darian Mensah, who is averaging over three passing touchdowns per game, is projected to be held to under two passing scores, on average, as the Under hits in 53% of the time. See the model's Miami vs. North Carolina spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make North Carolina vs. Miami picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami vs. UNC and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UNC vs. Miami spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.