The top-ranked Miami Hurricanes battle the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a matchup full of College Football Playoff implications on Saturday. Miami is coming off a 38-35 win at North Carolina in Week 9, while Notre Dame defeated Navy 35-13. The Hurricanes (8-0), who lead the ACC at 6-0, are 4-0 on the road this season. They enter Week 10 as one of three remaining unbeaten Power 4 teams. The Fighting Irish (7-1), who are 0-1 against ranked opponents, are 3-0 on their home field. Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is out for this game, which was a big contributor in the spread moving throughout the week. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind. After opening at -5.5, the Fighting Irish are now 7-point favorites, with the over/under at 54.5 in the latest Miami vs. Notre Dame odds. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Miami picks, check out the Miami vs. Notre Dame predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Miami vs. Notre Dame odds

Miami vs. Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -7 Miami vs. Notre Dame over/under 54.5 points Miami vs. Notre Dame money line Notre Dame -278, Miami +235 Miami vs. Notre Dame picks See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Notre Dame streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Miami vs. Notre Dame predictions

After simulating Miami vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 54.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in three of the last five head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Under also hit in Notre Dame's last game. The Fighting Irish have one of the nation's top defenses in the nation and are allowing 13.4 points per game, tied for fifth-best nationally. Miami, meanwhile, allows 17.8 points per game, 21st-best.

The model projects that Miami quarterback Darian Mensah will throw for more than 260 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown for 2,425 yards and 25 touchdowns against one interception. Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr is projected to throw for nearly 250 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Carr has thrown for 1,849 yards and 18 touchdowns with one interception.

The computer is calling for 51 combined points as the Under is the value side 58% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Miami vs. Notre Dame picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.