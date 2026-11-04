MACtion is back this week, and the Miami (OH) Redhawks will host the Buffalo Bulls for a conference matchup on Tuesday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Fred C. Yager Stadium, and both teams are 5-3 overall on the season with a 3-1 record in MAC play. The Ohio Bobcats (6-2, 4-0) are the only MAC team with an unblemished conference record, so this looks like a potential conference title game eliminator. The Redhawks captured a 37-20 win in Buffalo last season and own an 18-9 advantage in the all-time series. Miami (OH) is favored by 6.5 at home in the Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo odds, while the over/under is 44.5 points. Buffalo's over/under for total team points is 18.5. Bet on college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo odds and the Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this MACtion matchup. We'll also share our best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo betting odds (via DraftKings)

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo money line: Miami (OH) -220, Buffalo +184 Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo over/under: 44.5 (Over -118, Under -104) Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo spread: Miami (OH) -6.5

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) betting preview

We're halfway through the MAC season, and there are five teams entering Week 10 with one loss in conference play or less, so any head-to-head matchup between those programs takes on added meaning going forward. Bowl eligibility will also be on the line for both teams as they seek a sixth victory of the season.

Chuck Martin is in his 13th season as the head coach at Miami (OH), and he's guided the program to five consecutive bowl appearances. Meanwhile, Pete Lambo is in his third season as the head coach at Buffalo and is seeking a second bowl bid for his program. In two previous head-to-head meetings between these two coaches, the Redhawks captured a 23-10 win in Oxford in 2023 and a 37-20 win in Buffalo last season.

Miami (OH) won the turnover battle 3-0 last year in Buffalo to help earn a comfortable victory despite being outgained. They also ran for 162 yards while limiting the Bulls to 46 yards on the ground. Buffalo has utilized a more run-heavy approach in 2026, and Miami (OH) has one of the best run defenses in the MAC, so winning the line of scrimmage will be crucial for both teams. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo pick, prediction

Over 45.5 points (-110)

Both teams rank outside the top 75 nationally in scoring, but those numbers are skewed by non-conference games against power conference opponents. Since the start of MAC play, Buffalo has averaged 195.8 rushing yards per game and Miami (OH) has averaged 184.0 yards per game on the ground. They've also combined to average 49.5 points per game during conference play, and if either can find anything in the passing game, it's easy to see them cruising past this total.

The model predicts that the two teams combine to score 51 points on average, and Over 45.5 points hits in 65% of simulations. Bet college football at Fanatics and get up to $350 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN350: