The Ohio Bobcats are the Mid-American Conference leaders entering Week 11, and they'll be on the road against the Miami (OH) Redhawks for Tuesday night MACtion. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The Redhawks are 5-4 overall with a 3-2 record in the conference, while the Bobcats are 7-2 this season and have a perfect 5-0 mark in league play. Miami (OH) suffered a 34-31 loss in overtime to Buffalo last week, and Ohio pulled out a 28-20 win at Akron. However, the Bobcats are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Miami (OH) vs. Ohio odds, after opening at +1.5. Bet on college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Miami (OH) vs. Ohio odds and the Ohio vs. Miami (OH) spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this MACtion matchup. We'll also share our best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio betting odds (via DraftKings)

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio money line: Miami (OH) -102, Ohio -118 Miami (OH) vs. Ohio over/under: 47.5 (Over -118, Under -102) Miami (OH) vs. Ohio spread: Ohio -1.5

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) betting preview

Ohio is the only remaining MAC team with a perfect record in conference play, and the Bobcats can take another step towards securing a spot in the MAC Championship Game with a win on Tuesday. However, they'll have to beat a rival on the road to remain unbeaten. Ohio has won the last two head-to-head meetings with Miami, which included a win in the 2024 MAC Championship Game.

However, the Redhawks do still own a 56-44-2 advantage in the all-time series, which dates all the way back to 1908. Miami also won the last time these two teams met in Oxford, with Chuck Martin's squad pulling out a 30-20 win earlier in the 2024 season. This is Martin's 12th time coaching in this rivalry game, while John Hauser is making his first appearance as a head coach in this matchup for Ohio. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio pick, prediction

Ohio -1.5

The Bobcats got off to a 1-2 start, losing on the road against Nebraska and South Alabama, but they've won six games in a row and are now 3-0 in conference play away from home. Duncan Brune had his first 100-yard rushing day of the season in last week's win over Akron, and the Ohio rushing attack has come to life since the start of conference play. The Bobcats average 187.2 yards per game on the ground against MAC opponents.

The model predicts that Ohio covers the spread in 56% of simulations. Bet college football at Fanatics and get up to $350 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN350: