The Kent State Golden Flashes look to snap a two-game skid when they battle the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in a key Mid-American Conference matchup on Tuesday night. Miami is coming off a 34-17 win over Ohio to stay in MAC title contention, while Kent State dropped a 33-28 decision to Bowling Green in Week 11. The RedHawks (6-4, 4-2 MAC), who are fifth in the conference, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Golden Flashes (3-7, 2-4 MAC), who are tied for ninth in the league, are 3-1 on their home field. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio. The RedHawks are 9.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 45.5 in the latest Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State odds. Before making any Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State picks, check out the Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State odds

Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State spread Miami (Ohio) -9.5 Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State over/under 45.5 points Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State money line Miami (Ohio) -345, Kent State +290 Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State picks See picks at SportsLine Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State predictions

After simulating Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 45.5 points at betting apps. The Over has dominated Miami (Ohio) this season. The RedHawks are 8-2 to that side of the total overall, including a 3-1 trend to the Over on the road and a 4-1 Over mark in games where the line is between 43.5 and 47.5.

It's not surprising since Miami (Ohio) has the third-best scoring offense in the MAC, averaging 28.1 points per game. Kent State, meanwhile, gives up a lot of points. The Golden Flashes are averaging 30.8 points allowed, ranked 11th out of the 13-team MAC.

The computer is calling for 49 combined points as the Over is the value pick 60% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.